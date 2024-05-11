為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

首頁　>　國際

地球磁暴發威！中國、歐美多國「極光」大爆發

中央氣象署昨發布「地球磁暴」示警，受此影響包含中國及歐美多國都出現極光，連不在高緯度的民眾也可在家中就看到罕見的極光奇景，引發多國民眾熱議。圖中地點為位於英格蘭東北海岸的惠特利灣。（美聯社）

中央氣象署昨發布「地球磁暴」示警，受此影響包含中國及歐美多國都出現極光，連不在高緯度的民眾也可在家中就看到罕見的極光奇景，引發多國民眾熱議。圖中地點為位於英格蘭東北海岸的惠特利灣。（美聯社）

2024/05/11 14:30

郭顏慧／核稿編輯

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕中央氣象署昨發布「地球磁暴」示警，受此影響包含中國及歐美多國都出現極光，連不在高緯度的民眾也可在家中就看到罕見的極光奇景，引發多國民眾熱議。

中央氣象署昨發布「地球磁暴」示警，並指太陽表面活耀區（AR3664）於5月8日發生X1.0級太陽閃焰，並伴隨產生顯著的日冕拋射物質事件（CME），預期5/11凌晨至上午將通過近地太空環境，造成星際空間中的太陽風風速及密度明顯增加，預估地磁擾動將有明顯增強並持續影響約24小時，最大規模可能短暫達到強烈磁暴等級（Kp=8, G4）。

過去要看到極光，通常會在一些比較高緯度的地區，不過受上述事件影響，包含中國及英國、美國、澳洲等多個國家，許多民眾都可輕易看到原本罕見的極光。據外媒報導指出，包括丹麥和德國在內，許多歐洲國家的民眾都表示看到了極光。英國當地包含蘇格蘭、利物浦、肯特、諾福克和蘇塞克斯，還有位於美國東南部的阿拉巴馬州，以及西部太平洋沿岸的加州北部，也都有民眾回報看到極光，許多美照也在網路流傳。

英國廣播公司指出，當地週五晚間天空晴朗，英國大部分地區都可以看到極光。美國國家海洋和大氣管理局則警告，這種規模的風暴可能會影響包括衛星和電網在內的基礎設施。

此外，在中國包含新疆、內蒙古、黑龍江等地區，也都有民眾目擊到極光；位於澳洲東南角外海的塔斯馬尼亞州，來自愛爾蘭的攝影師「Sean O’ Riordan」形容，過去從未看過這樣的色彩，色彩甚至鮮豔到讓他必須盡最大努力去降低相機飽和度，才能達到正確效果。報導也提及，在「地球磁暴」影響下，這也是20年來最強的一次極光。

中央氣象署昨發布「地球磁暴」示警，受此影響包含中國及歐美多國都出現極光，連不在高緯度的民眾也可在家中就看到罕見的極光奇景，引發多國民眾熱議。圖中地點為烏克蘭哈爾科夫市。（歐新社）

中央氣象署昨發布「地球磁暴」示警，受此影響包含中國及歐美多國都出現極光，連不在高緯度的民眾也可在家中就看到罕見的極光奇景，引發多國民眾熱議。圖中地點為烏克蘭哈爾科夫市。（歐新社）

中央氣象署昨發布「地球磁暴」示警，受此影響包含中國及歐美多國都出現極光，連不在高緯度的民眾也可在家中就看到罕見的極光奇景，引發多國民眾熱議。圖中地點為美國俄亥俄州。（法新社）

中央氣象署昨發布「地球磁暴」示警，受此影響包含中國及歐美多國都出現極光，連不在高緯度的民眾也可在家中就看到罕見的極光奇景，引發多國民眾熱議。圖中地點為美國俄亥俄州。（法新社）

中央氣象署昨發布「地球磁暴」示警，受此影響包含中國及歐美多國都出現極光，連不在高緯度的民眾也可在家中就看到罕見的極光奇景，引發多國民眾熱議。圖中地點為英國克羅斯比。（歐新社）

中央氣象署昨發布「地球磁暴」示警，受此影響包含中國及歐美多國都出現極光，連不在高緯度的民眾也可在家中就看到罕見的極光奇景，引發多國民眾熱議。圖中地點為英國克羅斯比。（歐新社）

