中英對照讀新聞》Thai pro-democracy leader jailed over royal defamation 泰國民主派領導人因誹謗王室而被判入獄

2024/05/27 05:30

◎陳成良

A court in Thailand on Wednesday sentenced a prominent pro-democracy activist to three years in jail for royal defamation.

泰國一家法院週三以誹謗王室罪，判處一名著名民主活動家3年監禁。

Panupong Jadnok, 27, was among the leaders of 2020’s youth-led demonstrations, which saw tens of thousands take to the streets to make unprecedented calls to reform the monarchy.

帕努蓬-賈德諾現年27歲，是2020年由青年領導的示威遊行領導人之一，當時數以萬計的人走上街頭，呼籲對君主制進行前所未有的改革。

He was convicted for social media posts related to the king in 2020, a representative for Thai Lawyers for Human Rights told AFP. "The Criminal court in Bangkok initially sentenced Panupong for four years in prison, but later commuted to three years thanks to his useful testimony," the representative said.

泰國人權律師協會一名代表告訴法新社，他因為在社群媒體上發布與2020年國王有關的貼文而被定罪。這位代表說：「曼谷刑事法庭最初判處帕努蓬4年監禁，但由於他的證詞有用，後來改判為3年。」

Panupong faces eight more charges under the kingdom’s strict lese-majeste law. If convicted, he could be jailed up to 15 years in prison per charge.

根據該王國嚴格的冒犯君主法，帕努蓬還面臨另外8項指控。如果罪名成立，他每項罪名最高可被判處15年監禁。

新聞辭典：

prominent：形容詞，重要的、著名的。例句：This speech made him prominent in the party.（這場演說讓他在黨內佔有一席之地）

commute：動詞，減輕刑罰或是債務。例句：His sentence was commuted from death to life imprisonment.（他由死刑改判為終身監禁。）

