中英對照讀新聞》 US, Ukraine announce military industry conference next month 美國和烏克蘭宣布下月舉行軍事工業會議

烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基9月21日訪問白宮期間，與美國總統拜登一起沿著白宮柱廊，走向橢圓形辦公室。（路透）

2023/11/27 05:30

◎陳成良

Ukraine and the United States will hold a military industry conference in Washington on Dec. 6 and 7, Ukrainian and U.S. officials said on Friday.

烏克蘭和美國官員週五表示，烏克蘭和美國將於12月6日和7日，在華盛頓舉行一場軍事產業會議。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Kyiv is ramping up efforts to produce its own weapons amid concerns that supplies from the West might be faltering. It also hopes joint ventures with international armament producers can help revive its domestic industry.

基輔正加大努力生產自己的武器，因為擔心來自西方的供應可能會出現問題。它也希望與國際武器生產商的合資企業，可以幫助恢復其國內產業。

Adrienne Watson, spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council, said the meeting was "part of the U.S. government’s efforts to significantly increase weapons production to support Ukraine’s fight for freedom and security".

美國國家安全會議發言人華森表示，這次會議是「美國政府努力大幅增加武器生產，以支持烏克蘭爭取自由和安全的一環」。

Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff, described the conference as a "very powerful event" to be attended by major defence industry players. (Reuters)

烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基的幕僚長葉爾馬克，形容這次會議「深具影響力」，將有軍工領域主要代表參加。（路透）

新聞辭典

ramp up：片語，提高、加強。例句：We have to ramp up our production to stay competitive.（我們得提高產量維持競爭力。）

falter：動詞，顫搖；衰退。例句：The business faltered and then failed.（商行生意衰退，最後倒閉了。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法