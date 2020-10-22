聲明全文曝光！證實拜登弊案 杭特合夥人聲明：為了軍人榮譽

杭特在中國事業的合夥人鮑布林斯基（Tony Bobulinski）發表聲明，證實電子郵件是真的，更爆信中提到收錢的「大人物」就是拜登。鮑布林斯基曾在美國海軍服役，一家三代都是軍人，他無法忍受被牽扯到種種弊案傳聞。（本報合成）

2020/10/22 21:05

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕美國民主黨總統候選人拜登（Joe Biden）及其次子杭特（Hunter Biden）陷「電郵門」風暴，曝光的電子郵件中被質疑與烏克蘭、中國都有涉嫌貪腐的交易。對此，杭特在中國事業的首席執行長（CEO）、合夥人鮑布林斯基（Tony Bobulinski）發表聲明，證實電郵是真的，更爆信中提到收錢的「大人物（the BIG GUY）」就是拜登，被視為對拜登選情一記重擊！

鮑布林斯基今天透過《紐約郵報》（New York Post）刊出聲明，提及曾為民主黨助選，聲明中也可看出他為何揭發拜登弊案的主因，是因為出身軍人家庭，對替國家貢獻感到光榮，無法忍受被牽扯入種種弊案傳聞之中。而且是當他看到參議員強森的報告後相當震驚，才發現拜登家族竟然還被著他偷偷拿了中國幾百萬美元。

鮑布林斯基聲明全文：

我的名字是Tony Bobulinski，以下陳述的事情都是正確而真實的。這些事實不是來自任何國內、外的假訊息，所有牴觸事實明說暗示都是錯誤且冒犯的。我就是《紐約郵報》7天前公布電郵的收件人，信件的副本則是寄給杭特拜登以及Rob Walker。這封電子郵件是真的。

今天中午，我收到參議院國土安全事務委員會以及財政委員會要求，他們要求我交出所有我生意事務上與拜登家族有關的文件，以及各種與國外企業或個人商務有關的文件。我有很多相關紀錄以及雙方往來文件，我打算馬上將所有文件交給兩個委員會。

我的祖父是服役37年的軍事情報官、我父親是服役20年以上的海軍軍官、我兄弟是服役28年的空軍飛官；而我也曾貢獻4年給海軍，並以中尉身分退伍。我曾接受高規格的安全檢查，也是海軍核子動力訓練員。我對我的整個家庭為國家的貢獻感到非常驕傲，而我並不是一個從政者，我人生中少數幫忙的幾次競選活動，都獻給了民主黨。

如果媒體和那些大型科技公司過去幾週做好他們份內的工作，那我根本不會被牽扯到這件事中，我長期以來為這個國家服務奉獻，我沒辦法再忍受自己與家族的名字被牽連到俄羅斯假資訊戰，或被媒體暗示與這些報導稱「謊言、造假」的事情有關。

退伍後，我成為一名投資人，在全球各地投資，我旅行過超過50個國家，我相信我住在這世界上最棒的國家。

我說的每一句話都是事實，我知道這是真的，因為我身在其中。我是中國華信集團華信能源總裁葉簡明（出身中國福建，原名葉建明，外傳2018年被中方拘捕）與拜登家族合作企業的控股公司「Sinohawk Holding」公司執行長，而我是被James Gillar與杭特拜登找來當執行長的。《紐約郵報》揭露2017年5月13日寄出的郵件中「大人物（the Big Guy）」就是拜登。另外一個「JB」指的是拜登的兄弟Jim Biden。

杭特拜登稱他的父親喬拜登是「大人物」或是「我的總裁（my chairman）」，且常常請拜登簽署文件，或對我們討論的潛在交易提出意見。我看到拜登聲稱不曾過問兒子的生意，對比我親眼所見，這不是事實，因為這不只是杭特的生意，我聽到他們總說要把拜登家族的名字和遺產放在這裡。

我了解中國不在乎財務健康與報酬率，他們只是將「Sinohawk」用以影響政治，當我發現杭特只是將「Sinohawk」當作他的個人小金庫，盡可能地用最快的速度從中國提款時，我採取了一些措施阻止。

當我看到參議員強森的報告，這使我震驚，讓我意識到拜登家族在我背後偷偷拿錢，拿了中國幾百萬美元的錢，即便他們曾告訴我他們不會對他們的合作夥伴這麼做。

我要求拜登家族向美國的人民開誠布公，說出一切事實，這樣我才能脫離與這件事的關聯，這樣我才不用被迫幫忙他們回答這些問題。

我沒有特定政治傾向，我只是在拜登幕後看到一些事情，讓我不得不越來越關注。拜登家族積極利用「拜登」的名義從國外企業賺取數百萬美元，甚至有些錢來自於被共產黨控制的中國。

天佑美國！

聲明全文出處 鮑布林斯基透過《紐約郵報》發布

聲明英文全文：

My name is Tony Bobulinski. The facts set forth below are true and accurate; they are not any form of domestic or foreign disinformation. Any suggestion to the contrary is false and offensive. I am the recipient of the email published seven days ago by the New York Post which showed a copy to Hunter Biden and Rob Walker. That email is genuine.

This afternoon I received a request from the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs and the Senate Committee on Finance requesting all documents relating to my business affairs with the Biden family as well as various foreign entities and individuals. I have extensive relevant records and communications and I intend to produce those items to both Committees in the immediate future.

I am the grandson of a 37 year Army Intelligence officer, the son of a 20+ year career Naval Officer and the brother of a 28 year career Naval Flight Officer. I myself served our country for 4 years and left the Navy as LT Bobulinski. I held a high level security clearance and was an instructor and then CTO for Naval Nuclear Power Training Command. I take great pride in the time my family and I served this country. I am also not a political person. What few campaign contributions I have made in my life were to Democrats.

If the media and Big Tech companies had done their jobs over the past several weeks I would be irrelevant in this story. Given my long standing service and devotion to this great country, I could no longer allow my family’s name to be associated or tied to Russian disinformation or implied lies and false narratives dominating the media right now.

After leaving the military I became an institutional investor investing extensively around the world and on every continent. I have traveled to over 50 countries. I believe, hands down, we live in the greatest country in the world.

What I am outlining is fact. I know it is fact because I lived it. I am the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings which was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family. I was brought into the company to be the CEO by James Gilliar and Hunter Biden. The reference to “the Big Guy” in the much publicized May 13, 2017 email is in fact a reference to Joe Biden. The other “JB” referenced in that email is Jim Biden, Joe’s brother.

Hunter Biden called his dad ‘the Big Guy’ or ‘my Chairman,’ and frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing. I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business. I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line.

I realized the Chinese were not really focused on a healthy financial ROI. They were looking at this as a political or influence investment. Once I realized that Hunter wanted to use the company as his personal piggy bank by just taking money out of it as soon as it came from the Chinese, I took steps to prevent that from happening.

The Johnson Report connected some dots in a way that shocked me — it made me realize the Bidens had gone behind my back and gotten paid millions of dollars by the Chinese, even though they told me they hadn’t and wouldn’t do that to their partners.

I would ask the Biden family to address the American people and outline the facts so I can go back to being irrelevant — and so I am not put in a position to have to answer those questions for them.

I don’t have a political ax to grind; I just saw behind the Biden curtain and I grew concerned with what I saw. The Biden family aggressively leveraged the Biden family name to make millions of dollars from foreign entities even though some were from communist controlled China.

God bless America.

杭特在中國事業的合夥人鮑布林斯基（Tony Bobulinski）發表聲明，證實電子郵件是真的，更爆信中提到收錢的「大人物」就是拜登。鮑布林斯基曾在美國海軍服役，一家三代都是軍人，他無法忍受被牽扯到種種弊案傳聞。（擷取自《紐約郵報》）

