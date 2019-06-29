怒嗆普廷「虛偽」 艾爾頓強寫公開信為同志發聲

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕針對俄羅斯總統普廷（Vladimir Putin）日前說，「俄國沒有對同志施加任何困難」，英國搖滾巨星艾爾頓．強爵士（Sir Elton John）今（29）日發表一封公開信，怒嗆普廷「虛偽」，為同志發聲。
據《BBC》報導，俄國總統普廷（Vladimir Putin）日前接受《金融時報》（Financial Times）採訪時說，俄國從未對同志造成任何困難，還說「我們贊成讓所有人都幸福快樂，但不能破壞數百萬人既有的文化、傳統和家庭價值。」
對此，英國搖滾巨星艾爾頓．強爵士（Sir Elton John）今天發表一封公開信說，他對普廷的言論感到十分反感，怒轟普廷對同志人權的看法極度「荒謬」，直指普廷「虛偽」、「表裡不一」。
艾爾頓．強爵士在公開信中，嚴詞向俄國總統普廷表示：「我強烈反對你所提出的同志權利政策觀點，尤其你認為追求如我們社會的多元文化、多元性別是過時的，我無法苟同。」
艾爾頓．強認為，普廷一面聲稱「希望多元性別族群幸福快樂」，卻一面審查其傳記電影《火箭人》（Rocketman），刪去片中艾爾頓．強找到廝守25年伴侶，共同撫養2名兒子、尋求真正幸福的橋段。艾爾頓．強認為這就是「虛偽」！
最後，艾爾頓．強也強調，他很榮幸自己能夠活在英國，一個政府堅守普世價值，守護每個人都能追求自己所愛的權利。
相關原文請見：
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
Dear President Putin, I was deeply upset when I read your recent interview in the Financial Times. I strongly disagree with your view that pursuing policies that embrace multicultural and sexual diversity are obsolete in our societies. I find duplicity in your comment that you want LGBT people to “be happy” and that “we have no problem in that”. Yet Russian distributors chose to heavily censor my film “Rocketman” by removing all references to my finding true happiness through my 25 year relationship with David and the raising of my two beautiful sons. This feels like hypocrisy to me. I am proud to live in a part of the world where our governments have evolved to recognise the universal human right to love whoever we want. And I’m truly grateful for the advancement in government policies that have allowed and legally supported my marriage to David. This has brought us both tremendous comfort and happiness. Respectfully, Elton John #LOVEISLOVE #WORLDPRIDE @EJAF