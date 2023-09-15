為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

首頁　>　國際

最難忘的相遇！國外網友爬活火山驚見「守護天使」

國外網友分享攀登壯麗火山經歷，印象最深刻的不是火山美景，而是途中遇到的「守護天使」狗狗索里塔。（圖擷自Alex Khachigian TikTok）

國外網友分享攀登壯麗火山經歷，印象最深刻的不是火山美景，而是途中遇到的「守護天使」狗狗索里塔。（圖擷自Alex Khachigian TikTok）

2023/09/15 23:52

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕國外網友卡契吉安（Alex Khachigian）分享自己有趣的爬山經歷說，某次攀登瓜地馬拉阿卡特南戈火山（Acatenango），這趟行程印象最深刻的不是壯麗景色，而是途中與一位友善朋友的相遇。

渡渡鳥（The Dodo）報導，卡契吉安在短影音平台TikTok上分享關於這段有趣經歷的影片。他踏上步道後不久，注意到身後有一團毛茸茸的身影正迅速靠近，那是一隻黑色小狗，牠經常當「嚮導」陪伴登山客，帶他們安全上山，被當地人稱為「守護天使」。

在接受The Dodo的採訪中，卡契吉安說道：「到了山頂的隔天早上，小狗就自己下山回家了。牠看起來非常健康，昨天還跟著我們爬了5個小時的山。」為了得到更多關於這位「守護天使」的資訊，The Dodo團隊決定走訪當地，才得知原來這隻小狗名叫索里塔（Zorita），意思是「可愛的小狐狸」。

「牠的加入完全是我們意料之外的。」卡契吉安說，「牠為這趟旅程增添了很不一樣的色彩。」

@alex.khachigian The story of how I became friends with a guide dog that was solo. This area is the dogs home. They are guardians of Acatenango Volcano. They enjoy good company and make sure you enjoy the place safely. The dog decided to roam on its own while I went back down the volcano after morning eruptions. This trail up Acatenango Volcano took 7 hours to go up and 3 hours to get down. The views are of Fuego Volcano! I did this guided hike of Acatenango Volcano with Lucas from @oldtownoutfitters and Abner! Lucas and Abner were amazing guides during my hike and I highly recommend Old Town Outfitters if you are looking to do this hike in @visitguatemala_ Follow for more tips, itineraries, and adventures ✨ #solotravel #beautifuldestinations #beautifulplaces #guatemala #travelinspiration #travelbucketlist ♬ somewhere only we know （sped up） - accelerate & creamy & 11:11 Music Group

國外網友分享攀登壯麗火山經歷，令他印象最深刻的不是火山美景，而是途中遇到的「守護天使」索里塔。（圖擷自Alex Khachigian TikTok）

國外網友分享攀登壯麗火山經歷，令他印象最深刻的不是火山美景，而是途中遇到的「守護天使」索里塔。（圖擷自Alex Khachigian TikTok）

國外網友分享攀登壯麗火山經歷，令他印象最深刻的不是火山美景，而是途中遇到的「守護天使」索里塔。（圖擷自Alex Khachigian TikTok）

國外網友分享攀登壯麗火山經歷，令他印象最深刻的不是火山美景，而是途中遇到的「守護天使」索里塔。（圖擷自Alex Khachigian TikTok）

