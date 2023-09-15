最難忘的相遇！國外網友爬活火山驚見「守護天使」
〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕國外網友卡契吉安（Alex Khachigian）分享自己有趣的爬山經歷說，某次攀登瓜地馬拉阿卡特南戈火山（Acatenango），這趟行程印象最深刻的不是壯麗景色，而是途中與一位友善朋友的相遇。
據渡渡鳥（The Dodo）報導，卡契吉安在短影音平台TikTok上分享關於這段有趣經歷的影片。他踏上步道後不久，注意到身後有一團毛茸茸的身影正迅速靠近，那是一隻黑色小狗，牠經常當「嚮導」陪伴登山客，帶他們安全上山，被當地人稱為「守護天使」。
在接受The Dodo的採訪中，卡契吉安說道：「到了山頂的隔天早上，小狗就自己下山回家了。牠看起來非常健康，昨天還跟著我們爬了5個小時的山。」為了得到更多關於這位「守護天使」的資訊，The Dodo團隊決定走訪當地，才得知原來這隻小狗名叫索里塔（Zorita），意思是「可愛的小狐狸」。
「牠的加入完全是我們意料之外的。」卡契吉安說，「牠為這趟旅程增添了很不一樣的色彩。」
