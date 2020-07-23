為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    國際

    批中駐美領事館是間諜中心 美議員：早就該關閉

    美國聯邦參議員盧比歐指出，中國駐休士頓領事館是中共在美國的間諜及影響力工作網路的中心點，早就該被關掉。（歐新社）

    美國聯邦參議員盧比歐指出，中國駐休士頓領事館是中共在美國的間諜及影響力工作網路的中心點，早就該被關掉。（歐新社）

    2020-07-23 10:56:18

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕美國21日要求中國駐德州休士頓總領事館於3天內關閉，引發中國強烈不滿，美國聯邦參議員盧比歐指出，該領事館是中共在美國的間諜及影響力工作網路的中心點，早就該被關掉。

    針對美國要求中國駐德州休士頓領事館關閉引發中方反彈，美國共和黨籍參議員盧比歐（Marco Rubio）在推特推文直言，稱中國駐休士頓領事館已非外交機構，而是中共在美國的間諜及影響力工作網路的中心點，並指該棟大樓必須被關閉，且中國間諜在72小時內也必須離開或是被逮捕。

    共和黨籍參議員史考特（Rick Scott）也在推特指出，關閉中國駐休士頓領事館是正確的一步，並指中共多年來竊取美國技術、智慧財產權及民眾個資，還在武漢肺炎（新型冠狀病毒病，COVID-19）疫情上說謊，並企圖竊取、破壞美國針對武漢肺炎的疫苗研究，強調美方「必須採取作為」。

