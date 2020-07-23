批中駐美領事館是間諜中心 美議員：早就該關閉

2020-07-23 10:56:18

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕美國21日要求中國駐德州休士頓總領事館於3天內關閉，引發中國強烈不滿，美國聯邦參議員盧比歐指出，該領事館是中共在美國的間諜及影響力工作網路的中心點，早就該被關掉。

針對美國要求中國駐德州休士頓領事館關閉引發中方反彈，美國共和黨籍參議員盧比歐（Marco Rubio）在推特推文直言，稱中國駐休士頓領事館已非外交機構，而是中共在美國的間諜及影響力工作網路的中心點，並指該棟大樓必須被關閉，且中國間諜在72小時內也必須離開或是被逮捕。

共和黨籍參議員史考特（Rick Scott）也在推特指出，關閉中國駐休士頓領事館是正確的一步，並指中共多年來竊取美國技術、智慧財產權及民眾個資，還在武漢肺炎（新型冠狀病毒病，COVID-19）疫情上說謊，並企圖竊取、破壞美國針對武漢肺炎的疫苗研究，強調美方「必須採取作為」。

#China’s consulate in #Houston is not a diplomatic facility. It is the central node of the Communist Party’s vast network of spies & influence operations in the United States. Now that building must close & the spies have 72 hours to leave or face arrest.



This needed to happen.