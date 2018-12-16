中英對照讀新聞》It’s hard for a single cabin manager to handle an emergency situation on a train 僅一名列車長難以處理列車上的緊急情況

2018-12-16

◎茅毅

A Korail manual that requires cabin attendants to consult a manager before evacuating passengers delayed the evacuation on the derailed KTX train last week, according to a cabin attendant. The Seoul-bound train went off the tracks shortly after it left Gangneung station, Saturday.

一名服勤員指稱，「韓國鐵道公社」緊急應變手冊規定，列車服勤員在疏散乘客前，要徵求列車長的意見，該要求導致上週脫軌的「韓國高鐵」列車上的乘客疏散作業延誤。這列駛往首爾的高鐵週六在駛離江陵站後不久就出軌。

At the time of the accident, two staff members － the attendant and a cabin manager － were aboard the train, according to Korail. The cabin manager was in the first car and the attendant in the third. Passengers in the first and second cars were ordered by the cabin manager to leave the train, while those in the third were initially told to stay. It took some 10 minutes before passengers in the third car were evacuated.

「韓國鐵道公社」表示，事發當時，兩名列車組員─前述的服勤員和一名列車長在車上。列車長在第一車，而服勤員在第三車。第一與第二車內的乘客被列車長下令撤離列車，第三車裡的乘客最初卻被告知待在原地。在第三車乘客被疏散前，約過了10分鐘。

"Because an attendant doesn’t have the authority, we can only evacuate passengers upon instructions from the manager or (Korail) staff. As I couldn’t reach the manager through radio, I ran to the second car, and evacuated the passengers upon the manager’s orders," the attendant told local media.

該服勤員對南韓當地媒體說，「由於服勤員沒有（指示乘客疏散）權力，因此我們只能按照列車長或（本公司）有關人員的指示來撤離乘客。因為我無法透過無線電與列車長取得聯繫，我就跑去第二節車廂，並依據列車長的指示疏散乘客。」

新聞辭典

evacuate：動詞、名詞為evacuation，（使）疏散、撤離（出）、避難。例句：The police evacuated the village because of the flood.（由於洪水，警方把村民全都疏散。）

go off：片語，本文做離開之意。例句：The speaker has gone off the subject.（主講者已離題。）

attendant ：名詞，指服務員、侍者、隨從、出席（與會）者。當形容詞指隨侍的、附帶的，如attendant circumstances（附帶情況）。

還想看更多新聞嗎？歡迎下載自由時報APP，現在看新聞還能抽獎，共7萬個中獎機會等著你：

iOS載點 https://goo.gl/Gc70RZ

Android載點 https://goo.gl/VJf3lv

活動辦法： http://draw.ltn.com.tw/slot_v8/