中英對照讀新聞》Crypto boss eats banana art he bought for $6.2 million 加密貨幣公司老闆吃掉他花620萬美元買下的香蕉藝術品

加密貨幣公司老闆孫宇晨當眾吃掉他標下的藝術作品香蕉。（法新社）

2025/01/29 05:30

◎管淑平

Crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun on Friday fulfilled a promise he made after spending $6.2 million on an artwork featuring a banana duct-taped to a wall － by eating the fruit.

加密貨幣企業家孫宇晨，花了620萬美元購買1件以被膠帶貼在牆上的香蕉為主題的藝術品後，週五兌現他的承諾：吃掉這根香蕉。

請繼續往下閱讀...

At one of Hong Kong’s priciest hotels, Sun chomped down on a banana in front of dozens of journalists and influencers after giving a speech hailing the work as "iconic" and drew parallels between conceptual art and cryptocurrency.

孫宇晨在香港1家最昂貴的酒店之一，向數十名記者和網紅發表談話，稱讚這件作品「具有代表性」，並在將概念藝術與加密貨幣相提並論後，當眾吃下一根香蕉。

Titled "Comedian", the conceptual work created by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan was sold at a Sotheby’s auction in New York last week, with Sun among seven bidders.

這件由義大利藝術家毛里齊奧‧卡特蘭創作概念藝術品，名為「喜劇演員」，上週在紐約蘇富比拍賣會上售出，孫宇晨是7名競標者之一。

"It’s much better than other bananas," Sun said after getting his first taste.（AFP）

「這比其他香蕉好吃得多，」孫宇晨吃下第一口後說。（法新社）

新聞辭典

conceptual：形容詞，概念或觀念性的。例句：She appreciates the conceptual nature of modern art.（她欣賞現代藝術的概念性本質。）

chomp：動詞，大口咬下。例句：The child chomped on an apple while watching cartoons.（那個孩子一邊看卡通，一邊大口咬著蘋果。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法