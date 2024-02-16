中英對照讀新聞》Ryokan pulls no punches when it comes to guests with disabilities 日式旅館接待身障客人不遺餘力

日本群馬縣的一家日式旅館以招待身障人士泡溫泉聞名。圖為福島縣一家旅館的老闆與其溫泉池合影。（法新社）

2024/02/16 05:30

◎張沛元

A ryokan at the Ikaho Onsen hot springs resort in Gunma Prefecture has a solid history of caring about guests with disabilities.

（日本）群馬縣伊香保溫泉度假區的一家日式旅館在關切身障客人上有紮實歷史。

Back in the 1990s, a guest at the traditional Japanese-style inn started complaining vociferously in the hotel’s bathhouse after finding it soiled by disabled guests.

早在1990年代，這家傳統日式旅館的一名客人在發現旅館的浴場被身障客人弄髒後，開始大聲抱怨。

Tomoko Matsumoto, now 80, was the inn’s proprietress at the time. She apologized profusely to the irate guest, bowing over and over.

現年80歲的松本和子當時是該旅館的老闆娘。她拼命向這名怒客道歉，一遍又一遍地鞠躬。

But the guest could not be appeased, and even started suggesting the disabled guests should have been refused admittance to the ryokan in the first place.

但這名客人未因此息怒，甚至還建議該旅館應該打從一開始就拒收身障客人。

That was the last straw for Matsumoto. She told the guest: “I want you to move to another ryokan. But these (disabled) people have nowhere else to go. This is the only ryokan they can stay at.”

這是壓垮松本和子的最後一根稻草。她告訴這名客人：「我希望你搬到另一家旅館。但這些（身障人士）無處可去。這裡是他們唯一能下榻的日式旅館。」

新聞辭典

pull no punches：慣用語，（出言）直言不諱，（行為）不留情面。例句：He is a person who pulls no punches.（他是個有話就說的直率人。）

(something is) the final/last straw：（壓垮駱駝的）最後一根稻草；使人最終崩潰的一擊。例句：I was having a bad day and missing the bus was the last straw.（我這一天都過得不太好，最後沒搭上公車讓我終於崩潰。）

