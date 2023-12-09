為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

國際

中英對照讀新聞》A deer broke into a New Jersey elementary school 一隻鹿闖進新澤西一所小學

美國新澤西州海洋郡首府湯姆斯河鎮的錫達．格羅夫小學，上月25日晚間驚見一隻小鹿闖進校園。（美聯社）

2023/12/09 05:30

◎ 周虹汶

A New Jersey elementary school had an unexpected visitor over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend: A deer jumped through a small window and knocked over items in a classroom before fleeing the building.

感恩節假期週末，新澤西一所小學迎來一位不速之客：一隻鹿跳過一扇小窗戶，逃離該大樓以前，撞倒一間教室裡頭的物品。

A man walking his dog around 10 p.m. on Nov. 25 saw the young deer smash through a window at Cedar Grove Elementary School in Toms River, which is about 60 miles east of Philadelphia. The man notified police, and their subsequent search of the school was recorded by the officers’ bodycams.

11月25日晚間10點左右，一名男子遛狗時，看到這隻小鹿衝破了位於費城以東約60英里的湯姆斯河鎮錫達．格羅夫小學窗戶。該男子通知了警方，警方隨後對該校的搜查都被隨身攝影錄了下來。

When officers encountered the deer in a stairwell, the animal — who police have nicknamed “Rudolph” — initially charged at them as it ran down a hallway. It then entered a classroom by opening a door that happened to be unlatched and jumped onto a bookshelf, scattering some items — but it didn’t cause any major damage.

當員警在樓梯間遇到這隻鹿時，這隻鹿——警方給牠起了個綽號叫「魯道夫」——最初沿著走廊衝向他們。然後牠打開一扇剛好沒上拴的門進入教室，並跳上書架，導致一些物品散落——但未造成任何重大損壞。

School staffers boarded up the window and cleaned up after the deer’s escape. （AP）

這隻鹿逃跑後，學校職員用木板封住那扇窗戶並進行清理。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

smash：動詞，指打碎、猛撞、擊潰、輕鬆打破速度；名詞，指摔碎聲、撞擊聲、車禍、大獲成功的歌曲或戲劇。例句：I smashed the 5 kilometres record by over half a minute.（我以快了半分多鐘的成績輕鬆打破5公里紀錄。）

unlatch：動詞，指拉開插栓。例句：How does that door unlatch?（那扇門怎麼開？）

