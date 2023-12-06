中英對照讀新聞》Transition trouble: German car suppliers struggle with electric shift 轉型困難：德國汽車零件供應商掙扎於電動車轉型

德國一家汽車零件供應商工廠。（法新社）

2023/12/06 05:30

◎管淑平

After years earning bumper profits by producing parts for fossil fuel-powered cars, German suppliers to the crucial auto industry are struggling as the transition to electric mobility gathers pace.

德國的關鍵汽車產業供應商，經過多年來透過生產用於化石燃料動力汽車的零件，盈收獲利大豐收，現在因轉型到電動汽車的腳步加速，正在苦苦掙扎。

While Germany is well known as the home of titans like Volkswagen, Mercedes and BMW, there are also hundreds of other companies in the country that form part of the sprawling auto sector.

雖然德國以福斯、賓士和BMW等汽車巨擘故鄉著稱，但德國也有數百家其他公司，形成這個龐大汽車產業的一環。

But as the industry speeds towards an electric future, specialised suppliers in Europe’s top economy are struggling to keep up, experts warn.

然而，隨著這個產業加速邁向電動化的未來，這個歐洲最大經濟體的專業化供應商正苦於跟上腳步，專家警告。

German suppliers have lost nearly three percentage points of global market share since 2019, according to a study by consultancy Strategy&, part of the PwC network. (AFP)

根據資誠（PwC）聯盟旗下顧問公司Strategy&的資料，自2019年以來，德國供應商已經流失將近3個百分點的全球市佔率。（法新社）

新聞辭典

bumper：形容詞，特大的，豐盛的。例句：We have a bumper crop of wheat this year.（我們今年小麥大豐收。）

gather pace：片語，加快速度或腳步。例句：The information revolution is gathering pace.（資訊革命正在加快腳步。）

