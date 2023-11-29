中英對照讀新聞》Actor Tom Hanks warns of ad with AI imposter 演員湯姆漢克警告 注意用人工智慧冒名頂替的廣告

影星湯姆漢克IG發文，提醒粉絲不要被假湯姆漢克騙。（取自Tom Hanks官方帳號：@tomhanks）

2023/11/29 05:30

◎管淑平

Actor Tom Hanks and CBS talk show co-host Gayle King on Monday were warning fans about ads featuring imposters generated by artificial intelligence.

演員湯姆‧漢克和哥倫比亞廣播公司（CBS）談話節目共同主持人蓋爾‧金警告粉絲，注意以人工智慧製作的冒名者所做的廣告。

"Beware," Hanks said in an Instagram post that evidently showed a copy of an unauthorized digital version of him.

「注意」，漢克在Instagram一篇貼文中說，這篇貼文明白顯示出一張未經授權的他個人數位肖像照。

"There is a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me. I have nothing to do with it."

「市面上有影片用AI版的我，宣傳一些牙科廣告。我與此無關。」

King, a co-host of CBS Mornings talk show, posted what she said was a bogus video clip of her enticing viewers to click on a link to learn about her weight loss "secret."

CBS晨間脫口秀共同主持人蓋爾‧金的發文，貼出一段她說是假的影片，在誘使觀眾點入連結了解她減重的「祕密」。

"I’ve never heard of this product or used it! Please don’t be fooled by these AI videos." (AFP)

「我從來沒聽過或用過這個產品！請不要被這些AI影片騙了」。（法新社）

新聞辭典

imposter：名詞，為欺騙而冒用他人身份或頭銜者。例句：She is just an imposter who claimed to be a princess.（她只是自稱是公主的冒名頂替者。）

bogus：形容詞，假的，偽造的。例句：The documents are all bogus.（這批文件全是假的。）

