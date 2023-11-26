中英對照讀新聞》Shakespeare’s portrait sent to edge of space to mark 400 years of ’First Folio’紀念「第一對開本」400週年 莎士比亞肖像被送達太空邊界

莎士比亞「第一對開本」問世400週年，被譽為是英文文學最重要書籍之一。（路透）

2023/11/26 05:30

◎林家宇

A portrait of William Shakespeare and a copy of a speech from "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" were sent to the edge of space as part of a short film series marking 400 years since the first volume of the playwright’s works was published.

一幅莎士比亞肖像和擷取自「仲夏夜之夢」的對白被送上太空邊界，作為紀念首本作品集出版400年所拍攝的一系列短片中的一環。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Shakespeare’s First Folio was compiled by his friends and published on Nov. 8, 1623, seven years after his death. Some 750 copies are believed to have been printed, containing 36 of the 37 plays Shakespeare wrote, arranged for the first time as comedies, tragedies and histories.

莎士比亞的「第一對開本」在其過世7年後由友人於1623年11月8日編纂出版，據信印製約750本，涵蓋莎士比亞37部作品中的36部，也是第一次以喜劇、悲劇和歷史劇分類。

To mark the anniversary, filmmaker Jack Jewers made six short films addressing contemporary themes including space exploration, the impact of the COVID pandemic and the war in Ukraine using six of Shakespeare’s speeches and poems.

為了週年紀念，導演傑克．朱爾斯使用6段莎士比亞的對白和詩句，拍攝6部講述當代議題的短片，包含太空探索、新冠疫情衝擊和烏俄戰爭。

The First Folio is considered one of the most important books in English literature. Without it, 18 plays, including "Macbeth", would have been lost.

第一對開本被視為是英文文學史上最重要的書本之一，若無此書，包含「馬克白」等18部作品將會佚失。

新聞辭典

volume：名詞，書、卷、冊。例句：This volume of poetry made her a famous poet.（這本詩集讓她成為了知名詩人）

contemporary：形容詞，當代的、現代的。例句：One of the contemporary challenges we are facing is climate change.（氣候變遷是我們正面臨的當代挑戰之一）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法