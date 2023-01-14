中英對照讀新聞》New smoking ban starts at Miami Beach parks and beaches新禁煙令從邁阿密海灘市的公園與海灘開始實施

上月一日適逢邁阿密藝術週，美國邁阿密海灘市冬天也遊客如織。（美聯社）

Starting New Year’s Day, you can still wear bikinis on the beaches of Miami Beach, but forget about showing any butts — cigarette butts, that is.

元旦開始，你還是可以在邁阿密海灘市的海灘穿比基尼，但別想秀屁股——是說煙屁股。

A smoking ban is being implemented Sunday after the stroke of midnight at all Miami Beach municipal parks and public beaches. Under the new measure, a person can be fined $100 and spend up to 60 days in jail for a first-time violation.

週日午夜鐘聲響後，所有邁阿密海灘市市立公園和公共海灘實施起禁煙令。根據新措施，民眾首次違規即可罰100美元並坐牢最多60天。

Miami Beach City Commissioner Alex Fernandez said he sponsored the measure to keep the city’s beaches pristine and protect sea turtles, seabirds and other wildlife. According to the Ocean Conservancy, cigarette butts are the most commonly recovered item during coastal cleanup efforts.

邁阿密海灘市市政委員亞歷克斯．費爾南德斯說，他支持這項措施以保該市海灘不受污染，並保護海龜、海鳥和其他野生生物。根據海洋保護協會，煙頭是沿海清理工作中最常被回收的物品。

“This paradise is an important economic engine,” Fernandez said in a statement. “Cigarette butts are not the butts our 18 million visitors want to see. This new law will help keep our paradise clean and beautiful.” （AP）

「這個天堂是個重要的經濟引擎」，費爾南德斯在一份聲明中說道。「煙蒂不是我們1800萬名遊客想看的屁股。這部新法將有助我們的天堂保持乾淨美麗。」（美聯社）

新聞辭典

stroke：名詞，指打、擊、敲、一划、一擊、鐘鳴聲、筆觸、手法、中風、幸運的機緣；動詞，指畫短線於、勾銷、刪掉。例句：She stroked out your name on the list.（她把你的名字從名單上劃掉了。）

butt：名詞，指靶子、靶場、笑柄、對接、鉸鏈；名詞，指牴撞、裝酒的大桶、槍托、對象、煙蒂、臀部。例句：The queer girl was the butt of their jokes.（那個古怪的女孩是他們開玩笑的對象。）

pristine：形容詞，指嶄新的、原始的、清新的、純樸的、未受污染的。例句：I try to keep the mattress in pristine condition.（我努力讓床墊維持乾淨如新。）

