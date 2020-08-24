中英對照讀新聞》Russia wants to return to Venus, build reusable rocket 俄羅斯希望重返金星，打造可重複使用的火箭

俄羅斯聯合號（Soyuz）太空船升空畫面。（法新社檔案照）

2020-08-24 05:30:00

◎陳成良

The head of Russia’s space agency said Friday that Roscosmos wants to return to Venus and bring back soil samples and build spacecraft that will surpass Elon Musk’s rockets.

俄羅斯太空機構負責人週五說，俄羅斯航太太空活動國有公司（Roscosmos）想重返金星 ，帶回土壤樣本，並打造超越（太空探索科技公司）創辦人穆斯克的火箭的太空船。

請繼續往下閱讀...

"We are making a methane rocket to replace the Soyuz-2," Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said in an interview with state news agency RIA Novosti.

「我們正在打造一種甲烷火箭取代聯合2號火箭（Soyuz-2）」，俄羅斯航太總裁羅戈辛在接受國營「俄羅斯新聞社」訪問時說。

He said it will be a reusable space complex, noting that it will be possible to use its first stage at least 100 times.

他說，新火箭將是可以重複使用的太空綜合體，並強調第一節將有望重複使用至少100次。

"Of course we are looking at what our American colleagues are doing," said Rogozin. "But our engineers are trying to take a shortcut － not to repeat what our SpaceX colleagues are doing but surpass them."

「我們當然有在關注美國同業的進展」，羅戈辛說。「但我們的工程師正試圖抄近路—不是重複SpaceX在做的事，而是超越他們。」

新聞辭典

surpass：動詞，超過；優於。例句：By working overtime every day, his sales performance finally surpassed his colleagues.（在每天加班的情況下，他的業績終於超過同事。）

colleague：名詞，同事、同僚。例句：You could defer the matter to your colleague.（你可以把這件事委託給同事去辦。）

shortcut：名詞，捷徑、近路。例句： There is no shortcut to success.（成功無捷徑。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法