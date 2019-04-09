《中英對照讀新聞》Jeff Bezos: World’s richest man agrees $35bn divorce 傑夫．貝佐斯：全世界最富有的男人 同意350億美元離婚

2019-04-09

◎陳正健

The world’s richest man, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and his wife MacKenzie have agreed a record-breaking divorce settlement of at least $35bn.

全世界最富有的男人，亞馬遜創辦人傑夫．貝佐斯與妻子瑪肯西，已同意一項價值至少350億美元的創紀錄離婚協議。

Amazon confirmed on Thursday that MacKenzie is expected to hold 4% of the company’s common stock pending a court approval of their divorce decree. Based on Amazon’s current market value, that amount would be worth roughly $35 billion.

亞馬遜週四證實，一旦法院裁定他們離婚，瑪肯西可望持有該公司4%的普通股。根據亞馬遜當前市值，瑪肯西持股價值約350億美元。

Bezos’current net worth is estimated at $114 billion, which is down from $150 billion as a result of the divorce settlement. According to Forbes magazine, the settlement makes MacKenzie the third wealthiest woman in the world.

由於這項離婚協議，貝佐斯當前身價估計將從原本的1500億美元，降至1140億美元。根據「富比世」雜誌，這項協議使瑪肯西成為全球第三富有的女人。

The couple announced they were splitting up in January, ending a 25-year marriage. The separation turned into a media firestorm after the National Enquirer claimed to have evidence that Bezos had been having an affair with a former news anchor, Lauren Sanchez.

這對夫妻是在今年1月宣布他們將要離婚，結束這段25年的婚姻。在「國家詢問報」宣稱掌握證據，貝佐斯與前新聞主播蘿倫．桑琪絲有婚外情後，這起離異新聞成為媒體爭相報導的焦點。

新聞辭典

decree：名詞，裁決，判決。例句：In December, a court decree ended the strike.（12月，一項法院裁決終止了這起罷工。）

net worth：名詞，身價，淨值。例句：He has a net worth of about £70 million.（他的身價約7000萬英鎊。）

split up：動詞片語，離婚，分手。例句：She split up with her boyfriend last week.（她上週剛和男友分手。）

