Scientists create DNA-like molecule to aid search for alien life／科學家創造「類DNA」分子，協助搜尋外星生命

2019-03-04

◎劉宜庭

Dubbed "hachimoji" DNA, a team of US based researchers, have tested their ‘alien’ DNA and discovered that it not only reproduced the molecular recognition behavior of standard 4-letter DNA but it also met the Schrodinger requirements for a Darwinian system of molecular evolution.

美國研究團隊已檢驗其稱為「八文字」DNA（去氧核糖核酸）的「外星」DNA，發現它不僅可重現4種DNA標準字母的分子辨識行為，也符合分子演化達爾文系統的薛丁格要求。

The synthetic hachimoji includes the four G, A, T and C nucleotides but also four others that mimic the structures of the informational ingredients found in regular DNA.

人工合成的「八文字」包括4種核苷酸G、A、T、C，還有另外4種具有仿生結構的核苷酸，（仿生分子）摹擬正常DNA發現的訊息組成結構。

Although now at double capacity, even more could be packed in this expanded genetic code system so that it might work with larger, more complex molecular structures.

透過這種擴展的基因密碼系統，雙倍容載量就能有更多種遺傳密碼組合，讓該系統可用於更大、更複雜的分子結構。

"By carefully analysing the roles of shape, size and structure in hachimoji DNA, this work expands our understanding of the types of molecules that might store information in extraterrestrial life on alien worlds," said Steven Benner a researcher at the Foundation for Applied Molecular Evolution in Alachua, Florida, who worked on the project.

「透過仔細分析八文字DNA的形狀、尺寸與結構功能，這項研究可拓展我們對這類分子的認識，而這類分子或可用於理解地球以外的外星生命，」參與該計畫的佛羅里達州阿拉楚阿郡「應用分子演化基金會」研究員史蒂芬．班奈表示。

新聞辭典

molecule：名詞，分子。例句：A DNA molecule is made of two chains of nucleotides.（DNA分子由雙股多核苷酸鏈組成。）

evolution：名詞，演化、進化。例句：Molecular evolution is the process of change in the sequence composition of cellular molecules across generations.（分子演化指的是細胞分子序列結構的跨代改變過程。）

mimic：動詞，模仿、摹擬；名詞，擬態。例句：By mimicking structural parameters, functional nanosystems can imitate biological entities.（透過模擬結構參數，功能性奈米系統能摹擬生物體。）

