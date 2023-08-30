3級颶風伊達利亞登陸美國佛州 當局下達大規模撤離令

2023/08/30 23:00

〔中央社〕美國國家颶風中心（National Hurricane Center）表示，發展成為3級颶風的伊達利亞（Idalia），今天上午席捲佛羅里達州西北部沿岸。

佛州當局將伊達利亞和其可能引發的致命暴潮，描述為該州西北岸「一生僅見一次」的天氣事件，並下達大規模撤離令和發布洪水警報。

請繼續往下閱讀...

美國國家颶風中心表示，稍早席捲古巴西部的伊達利亞於當地時間上午7時左右登陸佛州大彎地區（Big Bend），最大持續風速約為每小時215公里。

佛州州長迪尚特（Ron DeSantis）於伊達利亞登陸前在記者會上說：「這個颶風很強大，如果你人在室內，就窩在家中直到它過境為止。」

根據電力供應狀況追蹤網站PowerOutage.us，截至上午8時，佛州有超過14萬用戶無電可用。

美國國家颶風中心在X（前身為推特）發文表示，「極其危險的3級颶風伊達利亞在佛州大彎地區登陸」，並表示它正在造成「災難性暴潮和具破壞力的強風」。

美國國家颶風中心並指出：「佛州大彎地區沿岸的水位正在迅速上升。」該中心同時警告，延伸進入墨西哥灣的一系列島嶼雪松礁（Cedar Key）上積水約6英尺（1.82公尺）。

「雖然伊達利亞登陸後應該會減弱，但今晚穿越喬治亞州南部、喬治亞州沿岸附近或南卡羅來納州南部時，強度可能仍是颶風。」

Though many eyes remain on the dangers #Idalia is bringing to the southeast, distant storm Hurricane #Franklin continues to stir up the western Atlantic, creating potentially deadly surf and rip currents along the US East Coast.



When visiting the ocean, you are safest at beaches… pic.twitter.com/YFCNUJ2OFM