為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
限制級
您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
未滿18歲
或不同意本條款離開離開
我同意
我已年滿18歲進入進入
根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
首頁　>　國際

3級颶風伊達利亞登陸美國佛州 當局下達大規模撤離令

颶風的伊達利亞（Idalia）席捲美國佛羅里達州西北部沿岸。（擷取自National Hurricane Center「X」推文）

颶風的伊達利亞（Idalia）席捲美國佛羅里達州西北部沿岸。（擷取自National Hurricane Center「X」推文）

2023/08/30 23:00

〔中央社〕美國國家颶風中心（National Hurricane Center）表示，發展成為3級颶風的伊達利亞（Idalia），今天上午席捲佛羅里達州西北部沿岸。

佛州當局將伊達利亞和其可能引發的致命暴潮，描述為該州西北岸「一生僅見一次」的天氣事件，並下達大規模撤離令和發布洪水警報。

美國國家颶風中心表示，稍早席捲古巴西部的伊達利亞於當地時間上午7時左右登陸佛州大彎地區（Big Bend），最大持續風速約為每小時215公里。

佛州州長迪尚特（Ron DeSantis）於伊達利亞登陸前在記者會上說：「這個颶風很強大，如果你人在室內，就窩在家中直到它過境為止。」

根據電力供應狀況追蹤網站PowerOutage.us，截至上午8時，佛州有超過14萬用戶無電可用。

美國國家颶風中心在X（前身為推特）發文表示，「極其危險的3級颶風伊達利亞在佛州大彎地區登陸」，並表示它正在造成「災難性暴潮和具破壞力的強風」。

美國國家颶風中心並指出：「佛州大彎地區沿岸的水位正在迅速上升。」該中心同時警告，延伸進入墨西哥灣的一系列島嶼雪松礁（Cedar Key）上積水約6英尺（1.82公尺）。

「雖然伊達利亞登陸後應該會減弱，但今晚穿越喬治亞州南部、喬治亞州沿岸附近或南卡羅來納州南部時，強度可能仍是颶風。」

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

相關新聞
第12號颱風「鴻雁」晚間形成！距離遠對台無影響
2023/08/30 21:46

第12號颱風「鴻雁」晚間形成！距離遠對台無影響
蘇拉陸警將解除！明苗栗恐飆38度 「海葵」海警機率略增
2023/08/30 21:21

蘇拉陸警將解除！明苗栗恐飆38度 「海葵」海警機率略增

董月花變小鮮肉？網友：怎麼可能是董至成
比一層樓還高！美國獵人捕獲超巨鱷魚 長度逾4.3公尺破當地紀錄
2023/08/30 19:40

比一層樓還高！美國獵人捕獲超巨鱷魚 長度逾4.3公尺破當地紀錄
紐約127年老水管爆裂！水淹地鐵造成交通停擺
2023/08/30 19:21

紐約127年老水管爆裂！水淹地鐵造成交通停擺

塞爆瘦身門診的98%成功率甩油法！
颶風「希拉里」將襲加州 當地還發生規模5.1極淺地震
2023/08/21 08:36

颶風「希拉里」將襲加州 當地還發生規模5.1極淺地震
洛杉磯面臨罕見熱帶風暴 加州84年來首見
2023/08/19 08:14

洛杉磯面臨罕見熱帶風暴 加州84年來首見
國際今日熱門
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

網友回應

此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

熱門推播