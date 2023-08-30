3級颶風伊達利亞登陸美國佛州 當局下達大規模撤離令
〔中央社〕美國國家颶風中心（National Hurricane Center）表示，發展成為3級颶風的伊達利亞（Idalia），今天上午席捲佛羅里達州西北部沿岸。
佛州當局將伊達利亞和其可能引發的致命暴潮，描述為該州西北岸「一生僅見一次」的天氣事件，並下達大規模撤離令和發布洪水警報。
美國國家颶風中心表示，稍早席捲古巴西部的伊達利亞於當地時間上午7時左右登陸佛州大彎地區（Big Bend），最大持續風速約為每小時215公里。
佛州州長迪尚特（Ron DeSantis）於伊達利亞登陸前在記者會上說：「這個颶風很強大，如果你人在室內，就窩在家中直到它過境為止。」
根據電力供應狀況追蹤網站PowerOutage.us，截至上午8時，佛州有超過14萬用戶無電可用。
美國國家颶風中心在X（前身為推特）發文表示，「極其危險的3級颶風伊達利亞在佛州大彎地區登陸」，並表示它正在造成「災難性暴潮和具破壞力的強風」。
美國國家颶風中心並指出：「佛州大彎地區沿岸的水位正在迅速上升。」該中心同時警告，延伸進入墨西哥灣的一系列島嶼雪松礁（Cedar Key）上積水約6英尺（1.82公尺）。
「雖然伊達利亞登陸後應該會減弱，但今晚穿越喬治亞州南部、喬治亞州沿岸附近或南卡羅來納州南部時，強度可能仍是颶風。」
Though many eyes remain on the dangers #Idalia is bringing to the southeast, distant storm Hurricane #Franklin continues to stir up the western Atlantic, creating potentially deadly surf and rip currents along the US East Coast.— National Weather Service （@NWS） August 30, 2023
When visiting the ocean, you are safest at beaches… pic.twitter.com/YFCNUJ2OFM
Hurricane #Idalia making landfall in the Big Bend Area this morning with catastrophic storm surge. Surge concerns will continue along the west coast even though is pulling away from our area. Highest surge will be around the time of high tide this afternoon hours. Remain alert!⚠️ pic.twitter.com/kl8VmpJDjA— NWS Tampa Bay （@NWSTampaBay） August 30, 2023