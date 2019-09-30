川普：中國生日快樂 「我們會贏！」
2019-09-30 21:46

〔編譯魏國金／綜合報導〕在中國建政70週年慶典進入倒數時刻，美國總統川普9月30日推文慶祝中國生日快樂，同時說，「我們正贏得勝利，而我們終將獲勝，他們（中國）不應該弄砸與我們的協議」。

川普針對中國發出一連串推特，其中包括，「中國想要一個平靜、理性的解決辦法」，「當美國，在你們最熱愛的總統領導下，（各方面經濟表現）持續攀升至新高，而民主黨人什麼都沒做之際，中國狀況非常糟糕」。

川普說，「在多年之後，美國終於對北京意圖超越我們，成為21世紀經濟與軍事超級強權的計畫及野心覺醒，現在發生的事就是美國終於對此回應（謝謝你川普總統），這發生在貿易，這正塑造軍事競賽，…，我們正贏得勝利，我們終將獲勝，他們不應該弄砸與我們與他們的協議。生日快樂，中國！」美中雙方原本在5月間將達成貿易協議，但在簽署前夕中國反悔而破局。

  川普推文祝中國生日快樂，同時表示，美國終將在貿易戰中獲勝。（美聯社）

