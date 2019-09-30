川普：中國生日快樂 「我們會贏！」

〔編譯魏國金／綜合報導〕在中國建政70週年慶典進入倒數時刻，美國總統川普9月30日推文慶祝中國生日快樂，同時說，「我們正贏得勝利，而我們終將獲勝，他們（中國）不應該弄砸與我們的協議」。
川普針對中國發出一連串推特，其中包括，「中國想要一個平靜、理性的解決辦法」，「當美國，在你們最熱愛的總統領導下，（各方面經濟表現）持續攀升至新高，而民主黨人什麼都沒做之際，中國狀況非常糟糕」。
川普說，「在多年之後，美國終於對北京意圖超越我們，成為21世紀經濟與軍事超級強權的計畫及野心覺醒，現在發生的事就是美國終於對此回應（謝謝你川普總統），這發生在貿易，這正塑造軍事競賽，…，我們正贏得勝利，我們終將獲勝，他們不應該弄砸與我們與他們的協議。生日快樂，中國！」美中雙方原本在5月間將達成貿易協議，但在簽署前夕中國反悔而破局。
“China Trade Turmoil: China Urging a CALM AND RATIONAL Solution.” @MariaBartiromo @FoxBusiness China is doing very poorly while the USA, under your favorite President’s leadership, continues to soar to new heights - and, despite the Do Nothing Democrats, we have just begun!— Donald J. Trump （@realDonaldTrump） September 30, 2019
....place in TRADE, it’s taking shape in Military Competition.” Johnathan Ward, author and China expert. We are winning, and we will win. They should not have broken the deal we had with them. Happy Birthday China!— Donald J. Trump （@realDonaldTrump） September 30, 2019