中英對照讀新聞》Nissan, Honda agree to work together in EV development 日產與本田同意合作開發電動車

2024/05/24 05:30

Nissan Motor Co. and Honda Motor Co. have signed an agreement to cooperate in the development of electric vehicles (EV) in a bid to match other Japanese automakers that have formed similar partnerships.

日產汽車與本田汽車已簽署一項合作開發電動車的協議，力圖與其他已建立類似合作關係的日本汽車製造商匹敵。

The two automakers will discuss ways to use the same main parts or share in the procurement of parts for EV development to cut costs.

這兩家汽車製造商將討論如何使用同樣的主要零件，或一起採購用於電動車開發的零件，以降低成本。

Japanese automakers lag behind companies in the United States and China in EV sales due mainly to their long history in producing gasoline vehicles.

日本汽車製造商在電動車銷售上落後美國與中國的業者，主因在於日企長年生產油車。

On top of that, Honda has also come out with a goal of selling only EVs or fuel-cell vehicles from 2040.

除此之外，本田還提出從2040年起只銷售電動車或燃料電池車的目標。

新聞辭典

lag behind someone or something：片語，落後。例句：The newcomer candidate is lagging far behind his opponents in polls ahead of Sunday’s election.（這名菜鳥候選人在週日投票前的多項民調中落後眾家對手一大截。）

on top of something：慣用語，除…（特指不快之事）之外，還有…。例句：On top of missing the bus, she lost her cell phone.（除了錯過巴士，她還搞丟手機。）

