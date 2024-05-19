中英對照讀新聞》Two new ’Lord of the Rings’ movies heading to theaters兩部新的魔戒電影將在戲院上映

魔戒三部曲被譽為奇幻電影經典之作。導演彼得．傑克森（左二）與安迪瑟．克斯（右二）將合作推出新作。（路透）

2024/05/19 05:30

◎林家宇

A fresh installment in the "Lord of the Rings" movie series, one of the biggest film franchises of all time, is scheduled to debut in theaters in 2026.

史上最賣座的電影品牌之一，「魔戒」系列電影全新續集預定2026年在戲院登場。

Andy Serkis will reprise his role as Gollum and will direct the first of the two films, which has a working title of "Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum."

安迪．瑟克斯將再次演出其角色咕嚕，並執導兩部電影中的首部作品，拍攝中的片名為「魔戒：獵殺咕嚕」

Peter Jackson, who directed the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy two decades ago followed by three "Hobbit" movies, will serve as a producer of the new films.

20年前擔綱魔戒三部曲及後續三部哈比人電影導演的彼得．傑克森，將在新片中擔任製作人。

The movies are based on books written by J.R.R. Tolkien and set in the fictional land of Middle-earth inhabited by humans, elves, dwarves, and hobbits.

魔戒改編自J.R.R.托爾金創作的小說，故事設定在住著人類、精靈、矮人和哈比人的虛構中土大陸上。

The prior movies in the franchise have earned nearly $6 billion combined at global box offices. The 2003 movie, "Return of the King," won 11 Oscars including best picture.

此前的作品在全球一共取得了近60億美元票房。2003年的「王者再臨」贏得包括最佳影片在內的11座奧斯卡獎項。

新聞辭典

debut：動詞，首演、首次登台。例句：This highly anticipated musical will debut next month in London.（這齣備受期待的音樂劇將於下月在倫敦首演。）

prior：形容詞，先前的、較早的。例句：The course will not require having prior knowledge of physics.（這門課程不需要事先具備物理學知識。）

