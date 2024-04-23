中英對照讀新聞》Who’s really left-handed? In baseball, it can be hard to tell 誰才是真正的左撇子？在棒球比賽中，這可能很難說
◎ 盧永山
Houston’s Yordan Alvarez might be the top left-handed hitter in Major League Baseball. Teammate Framber Valdez ranks among the best left-handed pitchers, too.
休士頓（太空人隊）的約爾丹‧阿瓦瑞茲，在美國職棒大聯盟中可能是頂尖的左打者，隊友弗蘭柏‧瓦德茲也躋身最好的左投手行列。
Other than that, those guys are all right. Literally — neither player considers himself left-handed at all.
除此之外，這兩個傢伙都是右撇子。事實上，這兩位選手都不認為自己是左撇子。
MLB and its history are dotted with men who played out of their natural handedness, a phenomenon that is seen occasionally in other sports but is a regular occurrence on the diamond. Thumb through a pack of baseball cards from just about any era and you’re likely to see players who bat one way and throw the other.
美國職棒大聯盟及其歷史充斥以天生的慣用手進行比賽的球員，這種現象在其他運動中偶爾會出現，但在棒球場上卻很常見。翻閱幾乎任何時代的一疊棒球卡，你很可能會看到以1種方式打擊、而以另1種方式投球的球員。
Valdez writes, eats and even hits (before the introduction of the designated hitter) with his right hand. His left arm has helped him make two All-Star teams and throw a no-hitter.
瓦德茲用右手寫字、吃飯、甚至打擊（在採用指定打擊制度前），他的左臂幫助他兩度入選全明星隊，並投出1場無安打比賽。
新聞辭典
literally：副詞，照字面上地、確實地。例句：They were responsible for literally millions of deaths.（他們的確對數百萬人的死負有責任。）
diamond：名詞，鑽石、菱形、棒球場。例句：He had worked in the diamond mines of South Africa.（他曾在南非的鑽石礦坑工作。）