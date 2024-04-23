為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
限制級
您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
未滿18歲
或不同意本條款離開離開
我同意
我已年滿18歲進入進入
根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
首頁　>　國際

中英對照讀新聞》Who’s really left-handed? In baseball, it can be hard to tell 誰才是真正的左撇子？在棒球比賽中，這可能很難說

休士頓太空人隊的先發投手弗蘭柏‧瓦德茲4月2日在主場出戰多倫多藍鳥隊。（美聯社）

休士頓太空人隊的先發投手弗蘭柏‧瓦德茲4月2日在主場出戰多倫多藍鳥隊。（美聯社）

2024/04/23 05:30

◎ 盧永山

Houston’s Yordan Alvarez might be the top left-handed hitter in Major League Baseball. Teammate Framber Valdez ranks among the best left-handed pitchers, too.

休士頓（太空人隊）的約爾丹‧阿瓦瑞茲，在美國職棒大聯盟中可能是頂尖的左打者，隊友弗蘭柏‧瓦德茲也躋身最好的左投手行列。

Other than that, those guys are all right. Literally — neither player considers himself left-handed at all.

除此之外，這兩個傢伙都是右撇子。事實上，這兩位選手都不認為自己是左撇子。

MLB and its history are dotted with men who played out of their natural handedness, a phenomenon that is seen occasionally in other sports but is a regular occurrence on the diamond. Thumb through a pack of baseball cards from just about any era and you’re likely to see players who bat one way and throw the other.

美國職棒大聯盟及其歷史充斥以天生的慣用手進行比賽的球員，這種現象在其他運動中偶爾會出現，但在棒球場上卻很常見。翻閱幾乎任何時代的一疊棒球卡，你很可能會看到以1種方式打擊、而以另1種方​​式投球的球員。

Valdez writes, eats and even hits (before the introduction of the designated hitter) with his right hand. His left arm has helped him make two All-Star teams and throw a no-hitter.

瓦德茲用右手寫字、吃飯、甚至打擊（在採用指定打擊制度前），他的左臂幫助他兩度入選全明星隊，並投出1場無安打比賽。

新聞辭典

literally：副詞，照字面上地、確實地。例句：They were responsible for literally millions of deaths.（他們的確對數百萬人的死負有責任。）

diamond：名詞，鑽石、菱形、棒球場。例句：He had worked in the diamond mines of South Africa.（他曾在南非的鑽石礦坑工作。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

國際今日熱門
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

網友回應

載入中
此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

熱門推播