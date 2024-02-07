中英對照讀新聞》Uranium price hits highest level in almost 17 years鈾價達到幾乎17年內的最高點

對核電重燃興趣，帶動鈾價上漲。圖為法國的核能發電廠。（路透）

2024/02/07 05:30

◎管淑平

The price of uranium reached the highest level for almost 17 years on Friday, driven by constrained supply and accelerating demand, against a backdrop of renewed interest in nuclear power.

在重新對核能發電有興趣的背景下，供應吃緊和需求加速，推動鈾價週五觸及幾乎17年來的最高點。

The benchmark contract for uranium oxide which, once enriched, is used as nuclear fuel, rose to $85.75 a pound for the first time since January 2007.

濃縮後可做為核燃料的氧化鈾，基準合約價自從2007年1月以來首次上漲到1磅85.75美元。

This price rise is the result of a combination of factors, notably the rebound in demand due to renewed interest in nuclear power.

這波價格上漲是綜合諸多因素的結果，尤其是由於對核能發電重燃興趣而反彈的需求量。

The higher prices will cause headaches for countries that rely heavily on nuclear energy, such as France, which generated almost 70 percent of its electricity from nuclear power in 2021, according to the US Energy Information Administration. (AFP)

價格上漲將令重度仰賴核能的國家頭痛，例如法國，根據美國能源情報署資料，2021年法國電力70％來自核能發電。（法新社）

新聞辭典

against a backdrop of：片語，在某種條件、環境的脈絡下。例句：It is a story set against a backdrop of rural life.（這是一個以鄉村生活為背景的故事。）

notably：副詞，特別地，值得注意地。例句：The housing prices in Taipei are notably higher.（台北房價明顯較高。）

