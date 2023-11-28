中英對照讀新聞》Faithful dog survives 10 weeks in Colorado mountains beside dead owner 在科羅拉多山區守在飼主遺體旁的忠犬，存活了10週

陪伴在飼主遺體旁逾10週的忠犬芬尼。（美聯社）

2023/11/28 05:30

◎魏國金

A tiny Jack Russell terrier survived in the Colorado mountains for more than 10 weeks after her owner died of hypothermia, despite losing half her body weight, a rescuer said.

一隻小傑克羅素㹴犬在他的飼主於科羅拉多山區死於失溫後，存活逾10週，儘管牠流失了一半的體重，一名救難人員說。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Richard Moore of Pagosa Springs, Colorado, and his 12-pound dog Finney had set out to climb Blackhead Peak east of the town on Aug. 19, but never returned home, the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office said.

柯羅拉多州帕戈薩斯普林斯居民理查‧摩爾，與他的12磅重愛犬芬尼，在8月19日出發攀登該鎮東方的黑頭峰，但他再也沒有回家，阿丘利塔郡警長辦公室表示。

A days-long search of the steep western side of the mountain between where Moore’s car was parked and the peak was unsuccessful, Delinda VanneBrightyn, of the volunteer group Taos Search and Rescue, said.

在對摩爾停車處與山頂之間陡峭的山峰西側展開數天的搜尋後，皆以失敗收場，義工團體陶斯搜救的德琳達‧凡恩布萊頓說。

When a hunter came upon the 71-year-old’s body in the San Juan Mountains on Oct. 30, Finney was still there with him, despite being down to just 6 pounds,

VanneBrightyn said.

當10月30日一名獵人在聖胡安山脈意外發現這位71歲老人遺體時，芬尼仍在他身旁，儘管牠的體重掉了6磅，凡恩布萊頓說。

新聞辭典

set out：出發、著手。例句：I set out to visit my parents this morning.（我今早動身拜訪我的父母）。

come upon：意外碰到、襲擊。例句：Fear came upon her as she waited.（她在等待時，感到一陣恐懼）。

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法