中英對照讀新聞》Scottish runner gets 12 month ban for using vehicle in ultra-marathon蘇格蘭選手因在超級馬拉松賽事使用車輛而遭禁賽12個月

2023/11/25 05:30

◎周虹汶

Long distance runner Joasia Zakrzewski was banned for 12 months by a UK athletics disciplinary body on Wednesday for riding a car during a 50-mile race in April and accepting third place.

長距離跑者喬西亞．扎克熱夫斯基週三被一家英國田徑紀律機構禁賽12個月，因4月在一場50英里賽事中開車並拿下第3名。

Data from the tracking system at the GB Ultras Manchester to Liverpool showed that Zakrzewski, who represented Scotland in the marathon at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, used a car for a 4km stretch of the race.

「GB超級馬拉松」從曼徹斯特到利物浦的追蹤系統數據顯示，曾代表蘇格蘭參加格拉斯哥「2014年大英國協運動會」馬拉松賽的扎克熱夫斯基，在該場比賽使用汽車完成了一段4公里路跑。

The 47-year-old, who was stripped of her third place, claimed she had informed race officials about having been in a car and finished the race "in a non-competitive way".

這位被剝奪第3名的47歲選手聲稱，她已向賽事官員通報用車「以非競爭性的方式」完賽一事。

"The claimant had collected the trophy at the end of the race, something which she should have not done if she was completing the race on a non-competitive basis," The Independent Disciplinary Panel of UK Athletics said. (Reuters)

英國田徑獨立紀律小組說，「原告在比賽結束時領了獎盃，她不應那麼做，如果她是在非競爭基礎之上完賽」。（路透）

新聞辭典

stretch：動詞，指伸長、舒展、鋪開、超過限度、使出全力。名詞，指土地或水域的一片或一段、賽跑的階段、一段跑道、伸展。例句：His present job doesn’t stretch him, so he’s looking for something more demanding.（他目前這份工作不能讓他盡展所長，所以他正尋找更具挑戰性的工作。）

strip：動詞，指剝除、撕掉、脫衣、表演脫衣舞、拆卸機器或零件；名詞，指條、帶、細長片、脫衣舞。例句：I stripped down my motorbike and rebuilt it.（我把機車拆開重組。）

