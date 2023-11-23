中英對照讀新聞》Italy earmarks 2.9 million euros to tackle blue crab invasion 義大利撥款290萬歐元應對藍蟹入侵

義大利政府撥款協助業者捕撈具侵害性的藍蟹。（路透檔案照）

2023/11/23 05:30

◎孫宇青

Italy’s government has earmarked 2.9 million euros to tackle the spread of a particularly aggressive crab species that is threatening the country’s role as one of the world’s top producers of clams.

義大利政府已撥款290億歐元，準備應對一種特別具有攻擊性的螃蟹物種的蔓延，這種螃蟹正在威脅該國身為全球最大蛤類生產國之一的地位。

The "blue crab", originating from the western Atlantic, has spread across several lagoon-like locations in Italy, preying on local shellfish, fish roe and other aquatic life, to despair of the clams aquafarm industry.

這種來自西大西洋的「藍蟹」已遍布義大利多個像是潟湖的地點，捕食當地貝類、魚卵和其他水生生物，令蛤蜊養殖業感到絕望。

Experts say it is unclear why they are now multiplying with such speed or whether there could be a link to climate change.

專家說，目前尚不清楚牠們為何以如此快的速度繁衍，也不清楚是否與氣候變遷有關。

According to a draft seen by Reuters, the 2.9 million euros will be given to fishing cooperatives and aquafarmers who are trying to curb blue crab numbers with a large-scale fishing campaign.

根據《路透》看到的政府草案，這290萬歐元將提供給試圖透過大規模捕撈活動，來遏制藍蟹數量的漁業合作社和水產養殖業者。

新聞辭典

earmark：動詞，提撥款項。例句：One million dollar of the new budget will be earmarked for the refurbishment of office.（新預算將提撥100萬元用於辦公室翻新。）

prey on：動詞片語，捕食；坑害。例句：Scam gangs often prey on the elderly.（詐騙集團經常坑害老人家。）

