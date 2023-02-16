中英對照讀新聞》Blind dog rescued from hole at California construction site 掉入加州建築工地坑洞的盲犬順利獲救

雙眼看不見的凱薩掉進狹窄深洞，所幸被消防員救起。（美聯社檔案照）

2023/02/16 05:30

◎孫宇青

Firefighters have rescued a 13-year-old blind dog that fell into a hole at a California construction site.

加利福尼亞州消防員成功拯救一隻掉進建築工地坑洞的13歲盲犬。

According to KABC-TV, the dog, named Cesar, lives next to the site in Pasadena with his owner. Cesar apparently wandered onto the site and then fell into the hole, which was about 4.5 meters deep and 0.91 meters wide.

根據KABC-TV報導，這隻名叫凱薩的狗狗和主人住在帕薩迪納，住家一旁就是工地。凱薩似乎是遊走到工地裡後，掉進約4.5公尺深、0.91公尺寬的坑洞。

Pasadena Fire Chief Chad Augustin said confined-space rescues present unique challenges for firefighters. "There’s a lot of steps we need to do to make it as safe as possible. For not just the dog but also our rescuers."

帕薩迪納消防局長查德‧奧古斯丁說，空間不足對消防員的搜救工作特別具有挑戰性，「我們必須進行很多步驟，才能儘可能確保安全，不僅為了狗狗，也為了我們的搜救員。」

The team hooked up a series of ropes and pulleys to lower one team member into the hole. It took the team member about 12 minutes to reach the dog, secure him in a harness and bring him back to the surface.（AP）

搜救隊用鉤子扣住繩索和滑輪，送一名消防員到洞裡。這名消防員花了約12分鐘抵達狗狗所在處，用安全帶確保牠的安全後，再將牠帶回地面。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

confine：動詞，限制、局限在。例句：It is cruel to confine a dog in a pet cage.（把狗狗關在狗籠很殘忍。）

hook：動詞，（用鉤子）鉤住。例句：She managed to hook her shoe out of water.（她成功用鉤子將鞋鉤出水面。）

