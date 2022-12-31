中英對照讀新聞》Real snowbird in Southern California? Snowy owl to be exact真的雪鳥現蹤南加州？準確來說是雪鴞

27日棲息於美國加州橘郡賽普拉斯市一戶人家煙囪頂的雪鴞引發賞鳥者與攝影師圍觀。（美聯社）

2022/12/31 05:30

◎周虹汶

Snowbirds are a common sight in Southern California in wintertime. A snowy owl to be exact.

雪鳥在南加州冬季很常見。準確來說是隻雪鴞。

Crowds of bird-watchers have been showing up regularly in an Orange County neighborhood to gawk at a snowy owl, a species normally found around the Arctic, Canada and several northern U.S. states.

橘郡有個街區經常出現目不轉睛地看著一隻雪鴞的賞鳥人潮，該物種通常出現在北極、加拿大附近和美國北部諸州。

It’s current home is a rooftop perch in the balmy city of Cypress.

牠現在的家位在氣候溫和宜人的賽普拉斯市一處屋頂邊緣。

“It is absolutely unique as a bird observation,” Vic Leipzig, who teaches birding at Saddleback College, told The Orange County Register this week.

在馬鞍背學院教導觀鳥的維克．萊比錫本週告訴《橘郡紀事報》，「做為觀鳥活動，這絕對是獨一無二的。」

The newspaper reported that local bird experts speculated that the owl could have arrived in Southern California aboard a ship or could be a captive bird that escaped.（AP）

該報報導指出，當地鳥類專家推測這隻貓頭鷹可能是搭船抵達南加州，也可能是一隻逃脫的圈養鳥。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

gawk：名詞，指呆頭呆腦的人；動詞，指呆頭呆腦地看、無禮地瞪眼看、張口瞠目。例句：People came to gawk.（民眾趕來看熱鬧。）

perch：動詞，指坐在邊緣上、棲息於、停留於；名詞，指鱸魚、鳥的棲息處、能很好地俯視低處的高處。例句：The village is perched on top of a hill.（村子坐落於一座山丘頂處。）

captive：名詞，指俘虜、囚徒、獵獲物、著迷的人、受控制的人；形容詞，指被俘的、受監禁的、受控制的、被迷住的。例句：He was a captive to your charms.（他被妳的魅力擄獲了。）

