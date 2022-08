中英對照讀新聞》Penguins at a Japanese aquarium are being fed cheaper fish - and they aren’t happy（日本水族館的企鵝被餵食較便宜的魚—牠們不開心）

日本箱根園水族館企鵝不愛吃鯖魚。(取自https://news.tv-asahi.co.jp/news_society/articles/000260180.html)

2022/08/03 05:30

◎管淑平

An aquarium employee waves a mackerel near a penguin - but there’s no reaction. When she moves the fish closer to its beak, the penguin turns away haughtily. An otter sniffs the fish, then runs away.

一名水族館員工拿著鯖魚在一隻企鵝身邊揮舞,但是企鵝沒反應。當她把魚靠近企鵝嘴邊,這隻企鵝倨傲地別過頭。一隻水獺聞了聞這隻鯖魚,然後游走。

Before, the Hakone-en Aquarium offered penguins and otters "aji," or Japanese horse mackerel, which the animals readily ate.

箱根園水族館之前給企鵝和水獺吃日本竹筴魚,牠們很樂意吃。

The price of aji has increased by 20% to 30% since last year, the aquarium said. So to cut costs, in May the aquarium switched to a cheaper alternative - "saba," or mackerel.

水族館說,自去年以來,竹夾魚價格已經上漲20%到30%。因此,為了削減成本,館方五月改用較便宜的替代品:鯖魚。

It has not been well received. The aquarium says penguins and otters have their preferred type of fish and the aquarium tries its best to accommodate their needs.

但是此舉並不很受到歡迎。水族館說,企鵝和水獺都有牠們偏好的魚種,館方設法盡量滿足他們的需要。

新聞辭典

readily:副詞,甘心樂意地,迅速地,輕易地。例句:If you ask, he would readily help us.(如果你開口問,他會樂意幫忙我們。)

receive:動詞,迎接,反應。例句:The concert was coldly received by the audience. (觀眾對這場演唱會的反應冷淡。)

accommodate:動詞,給予方便、幫助等。例句:We will try to better accommodate our customers’ needs.(我們將設法更佳滿足客戶的需求。)

