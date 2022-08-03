中英對照讀新聞》Penguins at a Japanese aquarium are being fed cheaper fish - and they aren’t happy（日本水族館的企鵝被餵食較便宜的魚—牠們不開心）

日本箱根園水族館企鵝不愛吃鯖魚。（取自https://news.tv-asahi.co.jp/news_society/articles/000260180.html）

2022/08/03 05:30

◎管淑平

An aquarium employee waves a mackerel near a penguin － but there’s no reaction. When she moves the fish closer to its beak, the penguin turns away haughtily. An otter sniffs the fish, then runs away.

一名水族館員工拿著鯖魚在一隻企鵝身邊揮舞，但是企鵝沒反應。當她把魚靠近企鵝嘴邊，這隻企鵝倨傲地別過頭。一隻水獺聞了聞這隻鯖魚，然後游走。

Before, the Hakone-en Aquarium offered penguins and otters "aji," or Japanese horse mackerel, which the animals readily ate.

箱根園水族館之前給企鵝和水獺吃日本竹筴魚，牠們很樂意吃。

The price of aji has increased by 20% to 30% since last year, the aquarium said. So to cut costs, in May the aquarium switched to a cheaper alternative － "saba," or mackerel.

水族館說，自去年以來，竹夾魚價格已經上漲20%到30%。因此，為了削減成本，館方五月改用較便宜的替代品：鯖魚。

It has not been well received. The aquarium says penguins and otters have their preferred type of fish and the aquarium tries its best to accommodate their needs.

但是此舉並不很受到歡迎。水族館說，企鵝和水獺都有牠們偏好的魚種，館方設法盡量滿足他們的需要。

新聞辭典

readily：副詞，甘心樂意地，迅速地，輕易地。例句：If you ask, he would readily help us.（如果你開口問，他會樂意幫忙我們。）

receive：動詞，迎接，反應。例句：The concert was coldly received by the audience. （觀眾對這場演唱會的反應冷淡。）

accommodate：動詞，給予方便、幫助等。例句：We will try to better accommodate our customers’ needs.（我們將設法更佳滿足客戶的需求。）

