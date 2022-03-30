中英對照讀新聞》Peru president sacks PM accused of domestic violence （祕魯總統開除遭指控家暴的總理）

秘魯總理品托2月1日獲任命後拍攝官方肖像照。（路透資料照）

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo dumped his prime minister Friday just three days after appointing him, amid outrage over revelations he was accused of domestic violence in 2016.

祕魯總統佩德羅卡斯提洛任命總理僅3天後，週五在這名總理2016年被控家暴事件引起公憤之際撤換他。

"I have decided to recompose the cabinet," the president said, meaning Prime Minister Hector Valer Pinto is out.

這名總統說，「我已經決定改組內閣」，意味著總理赫克拖．瓦勒品托出局了。

The leftist Castillo announced the change in a brief television address in which he did not mention Valer Pinto by name.

左派的卡斯提洛在簡短的電視談話中，宣布這項人事改組，他在談話中並未點名瓦勒品托。

The opposition and even some cabinet ministers were up in arms about Valer Pinto’s continued presence in the government.

反對派、甚至一些內閣部長，都強烈反對瓦勒品托繼續在政府任職。

Valer Pinto, 62, first came under pressure Thursday when newspapers reported that in 2016 his wife and university-age daughter reported him for domestic violence. (AFP)

瓦勒品托現年62歲，週四報紙披露2016年他太太和當時正值念大學年紀的女兒，曾報案指他家暴，他因此開始受到壓力。（法新社）

新聞辭典

sack：動詞或名詞，開除；洗劫。例句：I was sacked for being late.（我因為遲到被解雇。）

recompose：動詞，重組，改寫；努力平靜（情緒）。例句：Take a deep breath and try to recompose yourself.（深呼吸，設法讓你自己平靜下來。）

up in arms about/over something：片語，非常生氣的。例句：People are up in arms about the new policy.（大家對這項新政策非常憤怒。）

