中英對照讀新聞》 Skin problems related to sugar intake 皮膚問題與糖分攝取有關

2019-12-04 05:30:00

◎陳成良

A study conducted by the Queensland University of Technology found that consuming a lot of sugar boosts your dopamine level as much as cocaine does and once it falls down you would want that dopamine boost again.

昆士蘭科技大學的一項研究發現，攝入大量的糖能像古柯鹼一樣提高多巴胺濃度，一旦多巴胺濃度下降，你會想要再次攝入糖來刺激多巴胺分泌。

The inflammation that happens when you eat foods with a high glycemic index can worsen certain skin conditions. High-glycemic foods such as white bread, soda, salad dressings, candy, and other baked goods contain refined and processed sugars and starches that cause your insulin to spike.

在吃一些高升糖指數的食物時，引起的發炎會讓一些皮膚狀況惡化。高血糖食物，例如白麵包、汽水、沙拉醬、糖果以及其他含有精製加工的糖及澱粉之烘焙食物，會導致胰島素飆升。

Rising insulin levels subsequently increases the inflammation in the skin. And since inflammation is a key component in the formation of acne, you end up seeing flare-ups and an increase in the amount of acne on your face.

不斷上升的胰島素水平接著會加劇皮膚發炎，而發炎是粉刺形成的一個關鍵因素，因此臉上的粉刺會爆發，數量也會增加。

Too much sugar can also aggravate other skin conditions such as rosacea, eczema and psoriasis. Because of this, if you have any kind of inflammatory issues, it is best to avoid excessive sugar intake.

過多的糖還會加重其他皮膚問題，比如酒糟性皮膚炎、濕疹和乾癬。正因為如此，有發炎困擾的人最好避免攝入過多的糖。

新聞辭典

consume：動詞，消耗， 吃喝。例句：Industrialized countries are consuming 70% of the world’s energy. （工業化國家消耗著世界能源的七十％。）

spike：動詞，上升，遽升。例句：The jobless rate in October spiked to a five-year high.（十月份的失業率上升至五年來的最高點。）

flare-up：名詞，（暴力、疼痛或憤怒）爆發，突發。例句：There was another flare-up of rioting later that day.（那天晚些時候再度爆發騷亂。）

