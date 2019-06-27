《中英對照讀新聞》Asia’s pollution exodus：Firms struggle to woo top talent／亞洲污染大撤退：企業賣力招攬頂尖人才

2019-06-27

◎孫宇青

From smog breaks to pollution bonuses, Asia’s businesses are promising increasingly inventive perks to lure executives to where toxic air engulfs major cities in Asia for much of the year.

從霧霾假到污染補助，亞洲企業設立愈來愈有創意的津貼，以吸引領導人才前往一年中有大部分時間都被有毒空氣籠罩的亞洲各大城市就業。

The extra premiums that these businesses offer include paying for smog breaks every few months, or allowing non-traditional working arrangements so people can commute from less polluted areas. The allowances are of anywhere between 10 to 20 percent of a person’s base salary.

這些企業提供的額外津貼，包括相隔幾個月的有薪霧霾假，或是容許非傳統的工作模式，讓員工可以從污染較不嚴重的地區通勤上班。津貼額度大概介於底薪的10％至20％。

Other provisions employees could expect for moving to a highly polluted area include better insulated apartments, air purifiers for home and office, and regular medical check-ups.

前往高度污染地區的員工還能期待的其他好處，包括密閉性更佳的公寓、住家和辦公室的空氣清淨機，以及定期健康檢查等。

In 2014, Panasonic confirmed that it offered a "pollution premium" for those working for the company in China, while media reports revealed Coca Cola was offering an environmental hardship allowance of around 15 percent for employees moving there.（AFP）

2014年，日本松下公司證實，已為中國分公司員工準備「污染津貼」；媒體指出，可口可樂公司也為調往中國的員工，提供約（薪水）15％的艱困環境津貼。（法新社）

新聞辭典

perk：名詞，口語用法，津貼；外快。例句：Free food is one of the perks working here.（供餐是在這裡工作的好處之一。）

premium：名詞，獎品；津貼。例句：Anyone who opens a new account in our bank will be offered a folding bike as a premium.（在我們銀行新開戶的客戶，將獲贈一台折疊腳踏車。）

insulate：動詞，使隔絕。例句：The room is insulated against sound.（這個房間是隔音的。）

想看更多新聞嗎？現在用APP看新聞還可以抽獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法