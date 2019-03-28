《中英對照讀新聞》 Germans turn to ’medibus’ as doctors desert villages 醫生棄守鄉村，德國民眾轉向「醫療巴士」

2019-03-28

For years the small German village of Weissenborn has been faced with a shortage of medical practitioners. Therefore, the "Medibus" started coming to town since 2018.

數年來，德國小鄉村懷森伯恩一直面臨醫生短缺的問題。因此，「醫療巴士」2018年起開始造訪這座村莊。

The "Medibus" is a complete doctor’s office in a red and yellow bus that sets up shop in the community of around 1,000 people for a few hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

「醫療巴士」是一輛紅黃兩色相間的公車，內有設備齊全的醫生診療間，每週二和週四會在這個人口約1000人的社區開業數小時。

Every week, the bus, set up by the Hesse state medical association, stops off in six villages in western Germany. Doctor Matthias Roth saw around 35 patients a day in the summer months, or roughly the same number as a traditional GP’s practice.

由黑森邦醫療協會設立的醫療巴士，每週會在德國西部的6座村莊停留。夏季時，馬蒂亞斯．羅斯醫生一天大概為35名病患看診，相當於一名傳統全科醫生的看診量。

Across Hesse, more than 170 doctors’ posts are unfilled. Even the offer of a bonus of up to 66,000 euros over five years to those setting up in specific areas has failed to lure enough new blood, while doctors delaying retirement are offered up to 2,000 euros per quarter.

整個黑森邦的醫生空缺多達逾170人。即使為在特定地區開業的醫生提供5年高達6萬6000歐元（逾234萬台幣）的額外津貼，仍無法吸引足夠的新血前往。願意延後退休的醫生，則可獲得每季2000歐元（逾7萬台幣）的津貼。

"The Medibus is just there as a transitional alternative. We still hope to bring young doctors to the towns," said an official.

一名官員則表示：「醫療巴士只是過渡性替代方案，我們還是希望將年輕醫生帶往偏鄉。」

新聞辭典

stop off：動詞片語，中途停留。例句：Their motorcade stopped off at a seafood restaurant.（他們的車隊中途停留在一家海鮮餐廳。）

GP：即General Practitioner，全科醫生、家庭醫生，即可為一系列健康問題提供全面性處理，包括轉介診斷或治療的醫生。

lure：動詞，引誘。例句：The company lured elites with handsome pay.（這家公司以高薪招攬菁英。）

