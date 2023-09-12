為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

國際

今年第3次！夏威夷幾勞亞火山噴發 民眾爭睹風采

位於夏威夷大島的幾勞亞火山10日下午開始噴發，目前噴發範圍僅限於火山口底部周邊。（圖片擷取Hawaii Volcanoes NPS推特）

位於夏威夷大島的幾勞亞火山10日下午開始噴發，目前噴發範圍僅限於火山口底部周邊。（圖片擷取Hawaii Volcanoes NPS推特）

2023/09/12 13:31

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕美國地質調查所（USGS）表示，位於夏威夷大島（Big Island）的幾勞亞火山（Kilauea Volcano）10日下午開始噴發，目前噴發範圍僅限於火山口底部周邊。

據《路透》報導，夏威夷州緊急事故管理局（Hawaii Emergency Management Agency）在社群平台X（原稱Twitter）發文表示，儘管火山氣體可能對人們造成呼吸道問題，但噴發「不會對社區構成岩漿威脅」。

美國地質調查所則指出，幾勞亞火山噴發之前發生了強烈的地震活動和山頂「快速隆起」現象。地質調查所已將幾勞亞火山的航空顏色代碼，自橙色升級為紅色。

幾勞亞火山位於夏威夷火山國家公園（Hawaii Volcanoes National Park）範圍內，是夏威夷群島上的6座活火山之一，它在1983年到2019年間幾乎連年噴發，2019年更曾導致數百座房屋被毀。

今年1月和6月，幾勞亞火山已2度噴發。

