英國溫網賽場附近「汽車衝撞小學」 釀9傷1女童身亡

2023/07/06 23:37

〔中央社〕英國警方今天說，一輛汽車在倫敦西南部溫布頓（Wimbledon）撞上一所小學建築物，造成一名女童死亡。稍早警方指出有9人受傷，其中包括7名兒童。

警方在聲明指出：「我們現在可以確認，汽車衝撞溫布頓一所學校建築物的這起事件中，有一名兒童不幸身亡。」

警方補充說，一名40多歲婦女「因危險駕駛，涉嫌致人死亡而被逮捕」。

這輛汽車撞上位於坎普路（Camp Road）的「勤學預備學校」（The Study Prep，暫譯）建築物，這是一所專供4到11歲女孩就讀的學校。

坎普路距離溫布頓網球錦標賽的舉辦場地全英俱樂部 （All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club）約1.61公里。

On behalf of everyone at Wimbledon, we wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to all those affected by the tragic events at Wimbledon Study Preparatory School.



Our thoughts are with them, their families, the school and the wider community at this deeply distressing time.