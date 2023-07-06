為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    國際

    英國溫網賽場附近「汽車衝撞小學」 釀9傷1女童身亡

    距離溫布頓網球賽場地約1.61公里的小學The Study Preparatory School早上遭汽車衝撞，造成1名女童不幸身亡。（歐新社）

    2023/07/06 23:37

    〔中央社〕英國警方今天說，一輛汽車在倫敦西南部溫布頓（Wimbledon）撞上一所小學建築物，造成一名女童死亡。稍早警方指出有9人受傷，其中包括7名兒童。

    警方在聲明指出：「我們現在可以確認，汽車衝撞溫布頓一所學校建築物的這起事件中，有一名兒童不幸身亡。」

    警方補充說，一名40多歲婦女「因危險駕駛，涉嫌致人死亡而被逮捕」。

    這輛汽車撞上位於坎普路（Camp Road）的「勤學預備學校」（The Study Prep，暫譯）建築物，這是一所專供4到11歲女孩就讀的學校。

    坎普路距離溫布頓網球錦標賽的舉辦場地全英俱樂部 （All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club）約1.61公里。

