    首頁　>　國際

    烏軍報捷！ 摧毀赫爾松俄軍指揮所 50高級軍官凶多吉少

    俄軍在入侵烏克蘭後所佔領的唯一重要城市赫爾松頻遭烏軍反擊，傳出烏軍摧毀赫爾松的俄軍指揮所，50名俄軍高級軍官可能陣亡。（法新社）

    俄軍在入侵烏克蘭後所佔領的唯一重要城市赫爾松頻遭烏軍反擊，傳出烏軍摧毀赫爾松的俄軍指揮所，50名俄軍高級軍官可能陣亡。（法新社）

    2022/04/23 21:24

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕烏克蘭軍民奮勇抵抗俄軍捷報頻傳，烏克蘭總統顧問阿列斯托維奇（Oleksiy Arestovych）透露，烏軍22日砲擊俄軍佔領的赫爾松（Kherson）地區，並摧毀俄軍指揮所，約50名的高級軍官凶多吉少。

    阿列斯托維奇受訪22日時表示，烏克蘭武裝部隊（AFU）摧毀了俄軍在赫爾松地區的前進指揮所，那裡約有50名俄軍高級軍官，「他們的命運未知，但我認為這很可悲」，並提到該指揮所爆炸了一段很長的時間。

    赫爾松是俄軍在入侵烏克蘭後所攻下的唯一重要城市，但3月底以來頻遭烏軍反擊，美軍對此認為，俄軍已不再完全控制這座城市；俄軍則不斷想仿製2014年吞併克里米亞（Crimea）的模式，在赫爾松舉辦「偽造」獨立公投，若其前進指揮所真的被毀，俄軍士氣將受嚴重打擊。

