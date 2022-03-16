回絕「中立化」提議 烏克蘭代表：俄羅斯須停火撤軍

2022/03/16 22:08

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕烏克蘭談判代表波多利亞克（Mykhailo Podolyak）今（16）日表示，烏克蘭的談判訴求非常明確：各國須給予烏克蘭有法律約束力的安全保證，另外俄羅斯也需停火並撤軍。

波多利亞克稍早在推特上表示，「我們在談判中的立場非常明確，有法律保障的安全保證、停火、俄國撤軍，而這只有烏克蘭與俄羅斯聯邦的領導人直接對話才有可能達成。」

俄羅斯今日表示，烏俄之間的談判已接近達成某些共識，並且烏克蘭可以效法奧地利或瑞典「國家中立化」，不過波多利亞克回絕了中立化的提議，他稱，烏克蘭希望能得到一份安全保證，以避免烏克蘭再次被攻擊。

Our position at the negotiations is quite specific - legally verified security guarantees; ceasefire; withdrawal of Russian troops. This is possible only with a direct dialogue between the heads of Ukraine and the Russian Federation. Details are in an interview with the @NewsHour pic.twitter.com/TlPUl3XfGK