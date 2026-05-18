中英對照讀新聞》Investors should pivot from tech to commodities ahead of a new ’supercycle,’ top economist says 頂級經濟學家表示，投資人應在新一輪「超級週期」到來之前，將投資重心從科技股轉向大宗商品

約翰霍普金斯大學應用經濟系的史帝夫．漢克表示，由於市場正進入1個新的「超級週期」，大宗商品價格未來可能進一步上漲。圖為巴西鐵礦石生產商淡水河谷（Vale）的礦場。（路透檔案照）

◎盧永山

Commodity prices have soared on Iran war disruptions, but according to top economist Steve Hanke, they could be about to go much higher as the market enters a new "supercycle."

大宗商品價格已因伊朗戰爭造成的混亂而飆漲，但頂級經濟學家史帝夫．漢克指出，由於市場正進入1個新的「超級週期」，價格未來可能進一步上漲。

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Hanke laid out why he sees the commodities market entering a new growth phase.He also noted that this it’s an ideal time to pivot out of the past year’s hottest trades, even as some investors pile in.

漢克闡述他認為大宗商品市場即將進入新成長階段的原因。他還指出，儘管一些投資人蜂擁而至，但現在是退出去年最熱門交易的理想時機。

"We’re entering another commodity supercycle," he wrote on X. "Everything is going up. The US-Israeli war on Iran helped make that happen. So, you want to be pivoting your portfolio away from tech into hardcore commodities."

他在社群平台Ｘ上寫道：「我們正進入另1個大宗商品超級週期。每種東西都在上漲，美國和以色列聯手對伊朗發動戰爭，使這個過程發生。因此，你應該把投資組合從科技轉向硬商品。」

新聞辭典

pivot：名詞，支點、關鍵人物或事物；動詞，轉動、轉變。例句：The former guerrilla leader has become the pivot on which the country’s emerging political stability turns.（前游擊隊領袖成為決定該國政治局勢能否繼續穩定的關鍵人物。）

portfolio：名詞，公事包、代表作品及、投資組合。例句：Mary’s trying to build up a portfolio of work to show during job interviews.（瑪莉正想整理出自己的代表作，以便在找工作面試時展示。）

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