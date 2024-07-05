中英對照讀新聞》Officials struggle to stop resale of tickets given free to residents 官員想辦法阻止居民轉售免費贈票

日本小鎮居民將當地鬱金香花展贈票放上網轉售圖利，令主辦單位不滿。圖為吉爾吉斯首都比什凱克市中心的鬱金香花海。（歐新社）

2024/07/05 05:30

◎張沛元

For the organizers of an iconic flower festival in Tonami city, Toyama Prefecture, attempts to provide locals with complimentary tickets are not coming up roses, as many tickets are being resold online.

對（日本）富山縣礪波市的具有標誌意義的花展的主辦單位來說，免費送票給當地居民之舉宛如落花流水，因為許多票被放上網轉售。

While organizers of the Tonami Tulip Fair view reselling tickets intended for local residents as disrespectful, authorities have clarified that doing so isn’t illegal.

儘管礪波市鬱金香博覽會主辦單位將原欲送給當地居民的門票被轉售視為無禮不敬，但當局澄清，此舉並未違法。

The municipal government, along with its partners, distributed two free tickets to the tulip fair for each of the city’s roughly 18,000 households.

市政府及其合作夥伴對該市約1.8萬戶每戶免費贈送2張鬱金香花展門票。

However, some of these tickets have surfaced for sale on the popular flea market app Mercari and other online platforms, fetching around 1,000 yen each. The official ticket price for visitors from outside the city is 1,500 yen for high school students and adults.

然而，部分免費票出現在人氣跳蚤市場app Mercari與其他線上平台上販售，每張要價約1千日圓。外來的高中生與成人的官方門票價為1500日圓。

新聞辭典

complimentary：形容詞，讚美的，讚賞的，恭維的；（尤指票、書等由公司）免費贈送的。例句：The restaurant does not offer complimentary valet parking for its customers.（這家餐廳不提供客人免費代客泊車。）

coming up roses：慣用語，事事順心，進展順利，蓬勃發展。例句：Everything’s coming up roses for the young aspiring actress.（這名有抱負的年輕女星的一切都進展順利。）

