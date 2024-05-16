中英對照讀新聞》Dog DNA detectives trace owners not scooping the poop in Italian province 義大利一省檢測狗狗DNA 追蹤沒有鏟屎的主人

義大利博札諾將建立狗狗DNA資料庫，只要遛狗沒清狗便，就會向主人究責。（美聯社檔案照）

2024/05/16 05:30

◎孫宇青

An Italian province is turning to DNA tests to tackle the scourge of dog mess on the streets.

義大利一個省準備透過DNA檢測，來處理狗狗造成街上髒亂的問題。

Once a dog DNA registration database is up and running, street cleaners and health officials in Bolzano will be able to collect abandoned poop, have it genetically tested and then trace the owners who will face fines of 50 to 500 euros.

一旦狗狗的DNA註冊資料庫建立並運作，博扎諾的街道清掃工和衛生官員將可收集未被清理的狗狗糞便，進行基因檢測，從而追蹤主人，他們將面臨50至500歐元的罰款。

The provincial government covering Bolzano city and surrounding towns in the picturesque Dolomites region is creating the database for the almost 40,000 dogs in the area. About 10,000 have already been registered.

管轄博札諾市及附近城鎮的市政府，正在為風景如畫的多洛米蒂地區的近4萬隻狗狗建立資料庫，其中約有1萬隻已登錄。

Bolzano receives a few hundred complaints a year from citizens about improper management of public land. More than half are for dogs.

博扎諾市政府每年都會收到公民對於公共土地管理不善的數百則投訴，其中一半以上與狗狗有關。

DNA registration will become compulsory from around late March. Owners will be expected to have blood tests for their dogs, in municipal dog shelters or vet clinics.

從3月下旬左右開始，DNA註冊將成為強制規定。狗主人必須在市立狗狗收容所或獸醫診所為愛犬進行血液採檢。

新聞辭典

scoop：動詞或名詞，舀、鏟；勺子、鏟子。例句：Jimmy scoops the cat litter every day.（吉米每天都會鏟貓砂。）

scourge：名詞，禍害。例句：False information has been the greatest scourge of the social media platforms.（假訊息一直是數位媒體平台的最大禍害。）

