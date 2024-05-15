為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

國際

中英對照讀新聞》Lufthansa ground staff win hefty pay rise漢莎航空地勤爭取到大幅加薪

漢莎航空客機。（路透）

2024/05/15 05:30

◎管淑平

Lufthansa’s ground staff will get average pay rises of 12.5 percent under a deal reached after a series of crippling strikes, the German airline giant said Thursday.

漢莎航空公司地勤人員在一連串影響嚴重的罷工行動後，達成一份協議，將獲得平均加薪12.5％，這家德國航空巨擘週四說。

The carrier and union Verdi, which represents some 25,000 ground staff, finally reached an agreement Wednesday, averting the threat of fresh walkouts over the Easter break.

這家航空公司和代表約2萬5000名地勤人員的德國服務業工會，週三終於達成協議，避免了在復活節假期新一波罷工的風險。

The 12.5-percent increase was in line with Verdi’s demands, and will be implemented in two stages over two years.

這項12.5％的加薪幅度符合該工會的要求，將在2年期間分2階段實施。

Employees will also receive bonuses to help combat high inflation of 3000 euros, and improvements in other areas including extra holiday pay and flexible working hours. (AFP)

受僱者也將獲得3000歐元津貼，來協助對抗高通貨膨脹，以及改善其他方面的福利，包括額外的假日工資和彈性工時。（法新社）

新聞辭典

hefty：形容詞，大量的，可觀的。例句：The judge ordered him to pay a hefty fine.（法官命令他要支付鉅額罰款。）

crippling：形容詞，造成嚴重影響的。例句：The pandemic dealt a crippling blow to global economy.（這場大流行疫情對全球經濟造成嚴重影響。）

