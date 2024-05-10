中英對照讀新聞》Uber Eats debuts delivery robots in Tokyo amid labor shortage Uber Eats送餐機器人在勞力短缺之際於東京初登場

1具日本Uber Eats送餐機器人在東京市中心送餐時，走斑馬線過馬路。（法新社）

◎張沛元

Little green robots could be spotted trundling down the streets of Tokyo’s Nihonbashi district on March 6, their first day at work delivering meals for Uber Eats Japan Inc.

3月6日是綠色小機器人上工為日本Uber Eats送餐的首日，可以看到它們在東京日本橋一帶沿街緩慢前行的身影。

The company plans to expand the use of these self-driving robots to more areas facing delivery staff shortages.

該公司計畫將使用自駕機器人（送餐）的範圍，擴展到更多有送餐人力短缺問題的地區。

“We expect this robot could be one solution to complement human delivery,” a company official said, touching on the so-called “2024 problem,” which anticipates labor shortages in the logistics industry.

「我們期望該機器人能成為補充人力送餐的解方之一，」該公司1名官員在簡述所謂的「2024年問題」—即預期物流業將缺工—時如是說。

Japan is the second country in which Uber Eats has rolled out the robot delivery service, following the United States.

日本是繼美國之後，Uber Eats第2個推出機器人送餐服務的國家。

新聞辭典

trundle：動詞，緩慢移動，（沉重、艱難地）移動。例句：The luxury sleeper train will trundle through some of Italy’s most spectacular landscapes, including that of Tuscany.（這列豪華臥舖列車將穿過若干壯麗的義大利景觀，包括托斯卡尼。）

complement：動詞，補充，使完善，使增色。例句：The question remains whether a new trade route in the region would complement China’s BRI or compete with it.（問題仍在於，該區的1條新貿易路線，究竟是為中國的「一帶一路」增色，還是與之互別苗頭。）

roll out：推出（新產品、服務等）；實行（新制度）；開展。

