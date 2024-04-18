中英對照讀新聞》A colorful vase sold at Goodwill for $3.99 was sold for $107,100 在Goodwill二手店以3.99美元售出的彩色花瓶 以10萬7100美元出售

誤入二手商店的稀有花瓶，最後以驚人高價賣出。（美聯社檔案照）

2024/04/18 05:30

◎孫宇青

Jessica Vincent had just started surveying the shelves of a Virginia thrift store when a vase caught her eye. It was shaped like a bottle and had ribbons of color, aqua green and amethyst purple, that spiraled up its glass surface like stripes of paint.

潔西卡‧文森才剛開始逛維吉尼亞州一家舊物商店的陳列商品，就被一支花瓶吸引。這支花瓶形狀像瓶子，上頭有著繞瓶面盤旋、像是油漆條紋的水綠色和紫水晶色絲帶。

The piece looked old amongst the clutter of measuring cups, candles and other tchotchkes. After adjusting her eyes, Vincent made out the words "Murano" and "Italia" on its base.

這件作品在雜亂的量杯、蠟燭和其他小東西中顯得老舊。潔西卡眨了眨眼睛後，辨認出底座上的「慕拉諾」和「義大利」字樣。

"I bought it thinking it would look beautiful in my house somewhere," said Vincent, 43, a horse trainer who paid $3.99 at a Goodwill. Her thinking changed after some research.

43歲的馴馬師文森花了3.99美元買下這支花瓶，並說：「我買下它，是覺得放在我家的某處會很漂亮。」不過，在進行一番研究後，她的想法改變了。

The vase was produced by the renowned glass company Venini and designed by Italian architect Carlo Scarpa, who died in 1978. One response on Facebook gave her chills: “Those are very rare. Every collector would love to have that. But most people cannot afford them.”

這支花瓶是由知名玻璃公司Venini生產，並由1978年逝世的義大利建築師卡洛．斯卡帕設計。「臉書」上一則回覆讓潔西卡起了雞皮疙瘩：「那些花瓶很罕見。每個收藏家都會想擁有。但大多數人買不起。」

In the end, the vase sold through the Wright Auction House for $107,100.（AP）

最後，這支花瓶透過萊特拍賣行以10萬7100美元售出。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

clutter：名詞，凌亂、雜亂。例句：I’m so sorry for leaving the room in a clutter.（我很抱歉把房間弄得亂七八糟。）

tchotchke：名詞，小玩意兒。例句：There are pleny of toy models and other tchotchkes in the warehouse.（倉庫裡有很多玩具模型和其他小玩意兒。）

