為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
限制級
您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
未滿18歲
或不同意本條款離開離開
我同意
我已年滿18歲進入進入
根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
首頁　>　國際

中英對照讀新聞》A colorful vase sold at Goodwill for $3.99 was sold for $107,100 在Goodwill二手店以3.99美元售出的彩色花瓶 以10萬7100美元出售

誤入二手商店的稀有花瓶，最後以驚人高價賣出。（美聯社檔案照）

誤入二手商店的稀有花瓶，最後以驚人高價賣出。（美聯社檔案照）

2024/04/18 05:30

◎孫宇青

Jessica Vincent had just started surveying the shelves of a Virginia thrift store when a vase caught her eye. It was shaped like a bottle and had ribbons of color, aqua green and amethyst purple, that spiraled up its glass surface like stripes of paint.

潔西卡‧文森才剛開始逛維吉尼亞州一家舊物商店的陳列商品，就被一支花瓶吸引。這支花瓶形狀像瓶子，上頭有著繞瓶面盤旋、像是油漆條紋的水綠色和紫水晶色絲帶。

The piece looked old amongst the clutter of measuring cups, candles and other tchotchkes. After adjusting her eyes, Vincent made out the words "Murano" and "Italia" on its base.

這件作品在雜亂的量杯、蠟燭和其他小東西中顯得老舊。潔西卡眨了眨眼睛後，辨認出底座上的「慕拉諾」和「義大利」字樣。

"I bought it thinking it would look beautiful in my house somewhere," said Vincent, 43, a horse trainer who paid $3.99 at a Goodwill. Her thinking changed after some research.

43歲的馴馬師文森花了3.99美元買下這支花瓶，並說：「我買下它，是覺得放在我家的某處會很漂亮。」不過，在進行一番研究後，她的想法改變了。

The vase was produced by the renowned glass company Venini and designed by Italian architect Carlo Scarpa, who died in 1978. One response on Facebook gave her chills: “Those are very rare. Every collector would love to have that. But most people cannot afford them.”

這支花瓶是由知名玻璃公司Venini生產，並由1978年逝世的義大利建築師卡洛．斯卡帕設計。「臉書」上一則回覆讓潔西卡起了雞皮疙瘩：「那些花瓶很罕見。每個收藏家都會想擁有。但大多數人買不起。」

In the end, the vase sold through the Wright Auction House for $107,100.（AP）

最後，這支花瓶透過萊特拍賣行以10萬7100美元售出。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

clutter：名詞，凌亂、雜亂。例句：I’m so sorry for leaving the room in a clutter.（我很抱歉把房間弄得亂七八糟。）

tchotchke：名詞，小玩意兒。例句：There are pleny of toy models and other tchotchkes in the warehouse.（倉庫裡有很多玩具模型和其他小玩意兒。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

國際今日熱門
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

網友回應

載入中
此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

熱門推播