為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
限制級
您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
未滿18歲
或不同意本條款離開離開
我同意
我已年滿18歲進入進入
根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
首頁　>　國際

中英對照讀新聞》Samsung to add real-time translation to smartphone model 三星將在智慧手機中加入即時翻譯功能

南韓首爾街頭的三星智慧手機和平板產品廣告看板。（法新社）

南韓首爾街頭的三星智慧手機和平板產品廣告看板。（法新社）

2023/12/27 05:30

◎管淑平

South Korean smartphone giant Samsung Electronics will roll out a real-time translation service on calls using AI technology next year, a company representative told AFP on Friday.

南韓智慧手機巨擘三星電子公司，明年將推出利用人工智慧技術在通話中即時翻譯服務，該公司一名代表週五向法新社說。

The new real-time translation feature will be incorporated into Samsung’s new Galaxy flagship model, which will launch early next year, the representative said.

這名代表說，這項新的即時翻譯功能，將整合到三星明年初將發表的新Galaxy旗艦機型。

It will enable "real-time translation in audio and text as the callers are on the line", the spokesman said.

它將能讓「通話者在通話中即時翻譯語音和文字」，這名發言人說。

The translation will be enabled even if a call partner uses a non-Samsung smartphone, as the new model will use "on-device AI technology". (AFP)

就算通話方使用非三星智慧手機，這項功能也能發揮作用，因為該款新機型將使用「裝置端人工智慧技術」。（法新社）

新聞辭典

roll out：片語，推出，展開。例句：Our company is rolling out a new product.（我們公司將推出一項新產品。）

incorporate：動詞，包含，併入。例句：The latest iPhone model incorporates a bunch of new features.（最新款iPhone具備一堆新功能。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

國際今日熱門

2024總統立委選舉

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

網友回應

此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

熱門推播