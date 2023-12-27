中英對照讀新聞》Samsung to add real-time translation to smartphone model 三星將在智慧手機中加入即時翻譯功能

南韓首爾街頭的三星智慧手機和平板產品廣告看板。（法新社）

2023/12/27 05:30

◎管淑平

South Korean smartphone giant Samsung Electronics will roll out a real-time translation service on calls using AI technology next year, a company representative told AFP on Friday.

南韓智慧手機巨擘三星電子公司，明年將推出利用人工智慧技術在通話中即時翻譯服務，該公司一名代表週五向法新社說。

The new real-time translation feature will be incorporated into Samsung’s new Galaxy flagship model, which will launch early next year, the representative said.

這名代表說，這項新的即時翻譯功能，將整合到三星明年初將發表的新Galaxy旗艦機型。

It will enable "real-time translation in audio and text as the callers are on the line", the spokesman said.

它將能讓「通話者在通話中即時翻譯語音和文字」，這名發言人說。

The translation will be enabled even if a call partner uses a non-Samsung smartphone, as the new model will use "on-device AI technology". (AFP)

就算通話方使用非三星智慧手機，這項功能也能發揮作用，因為該款新機型將使用「裝置端人工智慧技術」。（法新社）

新聞辭典

roll out：片語，推出，展開。例句：Our company is rolling out a new product.（我們公司將推出一項新產品。）

incorporate：動詞，包含，併入。例句：The latest iPhone model incorporates a bunch of new features.（最新款iPhone具備一堆新功能。）

