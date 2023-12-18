為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

國際

中英對照讀新聞》Extremely rare white alligator is born at a Florida reptile park 極為罕見的白色短吻鱷誕生於佛羅里達爬行動物公園

超罕見的白變鱷魚在美國一座鱷魚公園孵化。（美聯社）

超罕見的白變鱷魚在美國一座鱷魚公園孵化。（美聯社）

2023/12/18 05:30

◎陳成良

An extremely rare white leucistic alligator has been born at a Florida reptile park.

一隻極為罕見的白色「白變」種短吻鱷，在佛羅里達州爬行動物公園出生。

The 19.2-inch (49 cm) female slithered out of its shell and into the history books as one of a few known leucistic alligators, Gatorland Orlando said Thursday.

奧蘭多鱷魚樂園週四稱，這隻體長19.2英寸（49公分）的雌性鱷魚從殼裡爬了出來，做為少數已知的白變種鱷魚之一載入史冊。

The park is asking for the public’s help in the naming the alligator, which is descended from a nest of leucistic alligators discovered in the swamps of Louisiana in 1987. The blue-eyed newborn is the first solid white alligator ever recorded to have descended from those original alligators.

園方正請求公眾幫助為這隻短吻鱷命名，這隻短吻鱷是1987年在路易斯安那州沼澤中發現的一窩白變短吻鱷的後代。這隻藍眼睛的新生兒，是有史以來第一隻純白色短吻鱷的後代。

Leucistic alligators are the rarest genetic variation in the American alligator. They differ from albino alligators, which have pink eyes and a complete loss of pigment, according to Gatorland.

白變吻鱷是美洲短吻鱷最罕見的遺傳變異。據（奧蘭多）鱷魚樂園稱，牠們與白化鱷魚不同，白化鱷魚有粉紅色的眼睛，色素完全喪失。

新聞辭典

slither：動詞，滑行；爬行。例句：We slithered down the bank to get near the river.（我們滑下堤岸靠近河流。）

descend from：片語，起源於；是…的後裔。例句︰She is descended from a distinguished family.（她系出名門。）

