中英對照讀新聞》He Bid $190 Million for the Flatiron Building, Then Didn’t Pay Up 他出價1.9億美元買下熨斗大樓，但後來沒付錢

2008年8月拍攝的美國紐約市知名地標性建築物熨斗大樓。（路透檔案照）

2023/07/07 05:30

◎張沛元

A little-known buyer won an auction and then went off the radar, failing to pay the $19 million deposit. Now the famous building’s fate is uncertain.

1名鮮為人知的買家在拍賣中得標，但稍後卻消失無蹤，連1900萬美元的訂金都沒付。這座知名建築物如今命運未卜。

The building has remained almost completely vacant for four years, ever since its longtime tenant, Macmillan Publishers, which occupied all its office floors, moved out in 2019.

自從佔據所有辦公樓層的長期租客「麥米倫出版公司」在2019年搬走後，這棟建築物便幾乎完全空置了4年。

The situation was not helped by the pandemic, which imploded the office space market, leaving the building’s future in limbo.

更糟的是，導致辦公空間市場崩潰的（武漢肺炎）疫情大流行，讓該大樓的未來飄渺不定。

新聞辭典

pay up：慣用語，付清欠款。

off the radar：慣用語，長時間看不到、找不到、偵測不到；未來不會再發生；不再被注意到；不知悉某事。例句：例句：He has been off the political radar for almost a decade after his electoral defeat.（他在敗選後已幾乎絕跡於政壇近10年。）

in limbo：慣用語，陷於不知道會發生什麼事的情況；懸而未決；動向不明。例句：例句：Many refugees’ lives are still in limbo years after they left their war-torn country.（許多難民在逃離遭戰火蹂躪的家園多年後，生活仍不穩定。）

