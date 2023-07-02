為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Paper airplane designed by Boeing engineers breaks world distance record波音工程師設計的紙飛機打破世界最遠紀錄

    三名波音工程師製造的紙飛機飛行距離創下世界紀錄。（法新社檔案照）

    三名波音工程師製造的紙飛機飛行距離創下世界紀錄。（法新社檔案照）

    2023/07/02 05:30

    ◎林雨萱

    The world record for the farthest flight by paper airplane has been broken by three aerospace engineers with a paper aircraft that flew a grand total of 289 feet, nearly the length of an American football field.

    三名航太工程師製造的紙飛機以總共飛行289英尺創下世界最遠的紙飛機飛行距離，幾乎相當於一座美式足球場的長度。

    They beat the previous record of 252 feet, 7 inches achieved on April 2022 by a trio in South Korea. Prior to that, the record had not been broken in over a decade.

    他們打破先前南韓3人組在2022年4月創下的252英尺紀錄。在此之前，這項紀錄已超過10年沒有被打破。

    “It really put things on the map and it’s a really proud moment for family and friends,” said Dillon Ruble, a systems engineer at Boeing and now paper airplane record holder. “It’s a good tie in to aerospace and thinking along the lines of designing and creating prototypes.”

    「這確實廣為人知，而且這對我家人和朋友著實是個驕傲的時刻」，波音系統工程師、如今的紙飛機紀錄保持人迪倫．魯波說。「這是航太與依照設計和製造原型的思路的良好配合。」

    Ruble worked alongside Garrett Jensen, a strength engineer also with Boeing, and aerospace engineer Nathaniel Erickson. The trio are recent graduates who studied aerospace engineering and mechanical engineering at Missouri University of Science and Technology.

    魯波與同樣在波音的強度工程師蓋瑞．傑森、航太工程師奈森尼爾．艾瑞克森並肩工作。這3人最近才從密蘇里理工大學航太工程和機械工程系畢業。

    新聞辭典

    put sth/sb on the map：動詞片語，使…出名。例句：The variety show put Sandy on the map.（這部綜藝節目讓珊迪出名。）

    prototype：名詞，原型；雛形。例句：Designers have built a prototype of the electric aircrft.（設計師已造出一架電動飛機的雛形。）

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    國際今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播