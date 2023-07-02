中英對照讀新聞》Paper airplane designed by Boeing engineers breaks world distance record波音工程師設計的紙飛機打破世界最遠紀錄

三名波音工程師製造的紙飛機飛行距離創下世界紀錄。（法新社檔案照）

The world record for the farthest flight by paper airplane has been broken by three aerospace engineers with a paper aircraft that flew a grand total of 289 feet, nearly the length of an American football field.

三名航太工程師製造的紙飛機以總共飛行289英尺創下世界最遠的紙飛機飛行距離，幾乎相當於一座美式足球場的長度。

They beat the previous record of 252 feet, 7 inches achieved on April 2022 by a trio in South Korea. Prior to that, the record had not been broken in over a decade.

他們打破先前南韓3人組在2022年4月創下的252英尺紀錄。在此之前，這項紀錄已超過10年沒有被打破。

“It really put things on the map and it’s a really proud moment for family and friends,” said Dillon Ruble, a systems engineer at Boeing and now paper airplane record holder. “It’s a good tie in to aerospace and thinking along the lines of designing and creating prototypes.”

「這確實廣為人知，而且這對我家人和朋友著實是個驕傲的時刻」，波音系統工程師、如今的紙飛機紀錄保持人迪倫．魯波說。「這是航太與依照設計和製造原型的思路的良好配合。」

Ruble worked alongside Garrett Jensen, a strength engineer also with Boeing, and aerospace engineer Nathaniel Erickson. The trio are recent graduates who studied aerospace engineering and mechanical engineering at Missouri University of Science and Technology.

魯波與同樣在波音的強度工程師蓋瑞．傑森、航太工程師奈森尼爾．艾瑞克森並肩工作。這3人最近才從密蘇里理工大學航太工程和機械工程系畢業。

新聞辭典

put sth/sb on the map：動詞片語，使…出名。例句：The variety show put Sandy on the map.（這部綜藝節目讓珊迪出名。）

prototype：名詞，原型；雛形。例句：Designers have built a prototype of the electric aircrft.（設計師已造出一架電動飛機的雛形。）

