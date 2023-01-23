為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    中英對照讀新聞》Seattle schools sue tech giants over social media harm 西雅圖學校就社群媒體危害 控告科技巨頭

    美國西雅圖公立學校控告TikTok、IG等社群媒體傷害兒少身心。示意圖。（美聯社）

    2023/01/23 05:30

    ◎陳成良

    The public school district in Seattle has filed a novel lawsuit against the tech giants behind TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Snapchat, seeking to hold them accountable for the mental health crisis among youth.

    西雅圖的公立學區對TikTok、Instagram、臉書（Facebook）、YouTube和Snapchat背後的科技巨頭提出一項新的訴訟，試圖讓它們對青少年的心理健康危機負責。

    Seattle Public Schools filed the lawsuit Friday in U.S. District Court. The 91-page complaint says the social media companies have created a public nuisance by targeting their products to children.

    西雅圖公立學校週五在美國地方法院提起訴訟。這份長達91頁的訴狀指稱，這些社群媒體公司將旗下產品鎖定兒少，已造成公害。

    It blames them for worsening mental health and behavioral disorders including anxiety, depression, disordered eating and cyberbullying; making it more difficult to educate students; and forcing schools to take steps such as hiring additional mental health professionals, developing lesson plans about the effects of social media, and providing additional training to teachers.（AP）

    訴狀指控它們導致（兒少）心理健康和行為障礙惡化，包括焦慮、憂鬱、飲食失調和網路霸凌，使得教育學生變得更加困難，迫使學校採取相關措施，例如雇用更多心理健康專業人員、制定有關社群媒體影響的課程計畫，以及為教師提供額外培訓。（美聯社）

    新聞辭典

    hold accountable for：動詞片語，指追究責任。例句：He should be held accountable for what he said.（他該為自己說過的話負責。）

    nuisance：名詞，討厭的人事物，麻煩事。例句：It’s such a nuisance having to rewrite those letters.（得重寫那些信真是麻煩。）

