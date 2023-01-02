中英對照讀新聞》Deaths of 3 endangered Cambodian dolphins raise alarm 3頭瀕絕柬埔寨淡水豚之死引發警訊

柬埔寨近期有3頭健康的瀕危淡水豚「伊洛瓦底江豚」在短短不到10天內相繼死亡。 （美聯社）

2023/01/02 05:30

◎陳成良

Three endangered freshwater dolphins have died within less than 10 days of each other, alarming conservationists in Cambodia.

3頭瀕臨滅絕的淡水豚在不到10天內相繼死亡，震驚柬埔寨環保人士。

The death of a third healthy dolphin in such a brief period indicates “an increasingly alarming situation and the need for an intensive law enforcement be urgently conducted in the dolphin habitats,” the World Wildlife Fund said in an announcement Monday.

「世界自然基金會」（WWF）週一在聲明中說，第3頭健康淡水豚在如此短時間內死亡，表明「情況愈來愈令人擔憂，需要在淡水豚棲息地緊急加強執法」。

The latest Irrawaddy dolphin death — believed to have stemmed from entanglement in an illegal fishing line — spotlighted the need for law enforcement to help save the species, also known as the Mekong River dolphin, according to the statement

聲明稱，最近發生的「伊洛瓦底江豚」死亡事件，據信是被非法釣魚線纏住，凸顯執法部門協助拯救該物種（也被稱為「湄公河豚」）的必要性。

The WWF said the body of a healthy female dolphin estimated to be between 7 and 10 years old was found floating in the river Saturday in the eastern province of Kratie.（AP）

WWF表示，週六在東部桔井省的河流中發現一頭健康雌性淡水豚屍體，估計年齡在7到10歲之間。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

habitat：名詞，（動植物的）生長地，棲息地。例句：With so many areas of woodland being cut down, a lot of wildlife is losing its natural habitat.（大片林地被砍伐，很多野生動物正失去天然棲息地。）

stem from sth：動詞片語，源自；由…造成。例句：All my problems stem from drink.（我所有的問題都源於酗酒。）

